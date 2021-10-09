kingdragonfly: 

Maybe it's time we debate taxing foreign trusts in New Zealand.
They are still being used by scoundrels to squirrel away money.
New Zealand is unusual in not taxing foreign trusts.
1 News: Pandora Papers: $300 million hid in NZ trusts by Catholic order
As part of the explosive Pandora Papers series, 1News can reveal a Roman Catholic order caught up in an international paedophilia scandal squirrelled nearly $300 million in assets in secret New Zealand trusts.
...Tuesday's revelations show how in 2010, the Vatican announced it would seize the assets of the troubled Legion of Christ Order and launch an investigation into widespread claims of sexual abuses.
...The [New Zealand] trusts used a shell company to invest heavily in US rental properties, including in apartment complexes where tenants were evicted during the coronavirus eviction moratorium.
...