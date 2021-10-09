kingdragonfly: 

Tzoi: I don't agree with taxing foreign trusts because it doesn't fit with how the NZ tax regime works in general and would result in double tax, but I do agree that further information requirements should be placed on them (on top of the 2017 changes) and that information should be shared with the overseas revenue authorities where either the assets of the foreign trust or the beneficiaries of the foreign trust are situated because the main issue is that this information is not easily available and therefore those other countries don't know the correct amount that should be taxed

Disagree - if you are a New Zealand tax resident which is defined by been in the country for more than 184 consecutive days in a rolling 365 day average you should be tax assessed on your worldwide income.

In saying this though there are areas where double taxation can occur which need to be resolved, these are timing difference's between tax years, treaty gaps, and different accounting practices between source country and New Zealand which leads to different assessments on tax. These issues do need to be fixed, but the alternative of overseas income not been assessed for tax is not the solution.

Additionally I don't agree with the FIF rules as they stand now, they can lead to excessive tax been assessed on foreign investments as well as currency fluctuation tax on unrealised gains with no liquid funds to pay the resulting tax bill.