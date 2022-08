I'm thinking of getting one, purely for online shopping on overseas websites. I know it's only $14 but is there any benefit to exchange rates etc.? I know there conversion charges are less compared to my bank which charges 1.95%. As per this calculator on their website, it was very close to what my bank charged yesterday for a $93.08 AUD transaction which was $98.01. Has anyone done the maths? What exchange rates do the bank cards use?