Perhaps there is an obvious answer, but I wanting to understand the mechanics of purchasing a new house (upgrade) when you already have a mortgage on your first/only home.
When I purchased my first home I simply got pre-approval from the bank with zero conditions which made purchasing our first home fairly simple.
Fast forward 4 years and I'm interested to upgrade, but would need to sell my current house to afford anything in Auckland.
Does that simply mean I'm limited to negotiation and pre-auction offers?
Or is there another way to get pre approval that takes into account me selling my current home? I.e sell mine first with lengthy settlement date and hope I can find another quickly before prices jump again?
And given prices are where they are, do people get new loans just to help cover the deposit on the next place?
Thanks!