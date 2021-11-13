insane: Does bridging finance include enough to also bridge for the deposit?

Yes, our bank was happy with that, though depends on how much equity you have. We recently bought at auction, and are currently selling our house. Bridging finance was fairly straight forward, we need to sell within 6 months of drawing down the loan. The loan is interest only, and for us it was at the floating rate minus 0.5%, so is not as expensive as I expected bridging fiance to be. We did have very good equity in our current house. We got the same discount on the floating component of our mortgage (0.5%), but fixed most of it at 3.99% for 5 years. Already rates have gone up quite a bit in the last month, so saved a bit there, but won't know till we sell whether the strategy of buying first will pay off or not. Personally I think the heat will come off the market early next year if not before.

The advice we got from other banks was that if we needed bridging finance that our best bet was with our current bank, which is what we did.