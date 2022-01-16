Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
If anyone has placed an order on Alibaba (not AliExpress) relatively recently, I was wondering how tax collection is implemented. On AliExpress I am used to it being automatically factored in, but as I now go to begin the process of doing an order on Alibaba I was wanting to know if it works in the same way (gets added on to a order quote) or it it is done differently.

It depends on the incoterms but generally they will be ex works so your freight forwarder will advise you. Alibaba isn’t just AliExpress for greater volume, you’ll need to manage the entire shipment, clearance and tax process yourself.

