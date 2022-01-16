Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification
If anyone has placed an order on Alibaba (not AliExpress) relatively recently, I was wondering how tax collection is implemented. On AliExpress I am used to it being automatically factored in, but as I now go to begin the process of doing an order on Alibaba I was wanting to know if it works in the same way (gets added on to a order quote) or it it is done differently.
It depends on the incoterms but generally they will be ex works so your freight forwarder will advise you. Alibaba isn’t just AliExpress for greater volume, you’ll need to manage the entire shipment, clearance and tax process yourself.