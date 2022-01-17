I have been looking at different options for crypto trading and the likes of Coinrule looks quite enticing.

My issue (lack of experience / understanding) is I would have though when trading like that you would want to trade in and out of crypto to USD or NZD, rather than just to another crypto but if you link Coinrule with an exchange like Coinbase then my understanding is that as someone from NZ you cant hold a USD wallet with Coinbase.

This doesn't seem to be something exchanges advertise or list in their FAQs etc.