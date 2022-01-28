Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11989 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293536 28-Jan-2022 14:15
Send private message

So thought Id sign up with Humm as a way to obtain some more additions to my Hot Wheels collection without spending a large amount in a single hit.

 

Declined.

 

I'm on ZIP and other similar systems with no issue but the retailer in question only uses Humm.

 

I used the online chat with Humm - they just said I was declined because I didn't meet their standards. 

 

The ONLY debt I have is a mortgage as most people do - I don't have a CC, or HP's etc. Checked with Credit Simple, and according to them, I'm in excellent standing.

 

Anyone else hit this issue with Humm ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic
ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2857740 28-Jan-2022 14:22
Send private message

Maybe you are too financially secure? I imagine the only way these places really make money is to prey on people that are likely to attract penalty fees etc

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
mattwnz
18731 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857743 28-Jan-2022 14:28
Send private message

I wonder if it has anything to do with the new credit contracts and consumer finance act? Maybe they are not signing anyone up at the moment? It seems to be a bit of a mess of a law.

mudguard
1422 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857744 28-Jan-2022 14:28
Send private message

Do you have anything at all on your credit check? If you come up blank it may be a reason. If mortgage, utilities etc were all signed up over seven years ago there may be nothing in your credit report.



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11989 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857750 28-Jan-2022 14:47
Send private message

Only thing showing is mortgage.

 

Oh well, must be just me. Some red flag they don't like for whatever reason.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11010 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857762 28-Jan-2022 15:13
Send private message

ShinyChrome:

 

Maybe you are too financially secure? I imagine the only way these places really make money is to prey on people that are likely to attract penalty fees etc

 

Years ago I tried getting a Purple Visa for an overseas trip - I got declined. Back then I had a tonne of savings and was pre-approved for a home loan as well as had a credit card I would pay off in full every month. I asked them why they declined me and they didn't give me a reason. Eventually got somebody who mentioned it was because I paid my card off in full they wouldn't make any money off me so they declined me based on that. No loss, but also pretty crappy they were doing this.

 

Thank goodness for CCCFA really as it stops quite a bit of this also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2857912 28-Jan-2022 18:23
Send private message

I had Humm pack a wobbly on me months ago and their support person couldn't tell me what happened, or override it. They told me to reapply after 90 days, and when I remembered (well after 90 days) it told me I already had an account and packed another wobbly. So decided Humm doesn't need my service. Bit annoying because PBTech doesn't have AfterPay (and they jack prices up when they sell on Trademe), but that's really the only store it causes a problem at so no real loss to me




Professional Forum Lurker

gzt

gzt
13689 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857927 28-Jan-2022 18:35
Send private message

BNPL sector has some interesting economics

https://www.afr.com/chanticleer/humm-deal-a-turning-point-for-buy-now-pay-later-20220106-p59m90



Lias
4872 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857962 28-Jan-2022 20:37
Send private message

I was denied trying to extend the limit on a Q card a year or two ago. At the time I had a Creditsimple score of 997/1000.

 

I've given up trying to understand these things lol.

 

 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





