So thought Id sign up with Humm as a way to obtain some more additions to my Hot Wheels collection without spending a large amount in a single hit.

Declined.

I'm on ZIP and other similar systems with no issue but the retailer in question only uses Humm.

I used the online chat with Humm - they just said I was declined because I didn't meet their standards.

The ONLY debt I have is a mortgage as most people do - I don't have a CC, or HP's etc. Checked with Credit Simple, and according to them, I'm in excellent standing.

Anyone else hit this issue with Humm ?