dacraka: Thanks Michael. Although while entering your details into AT Hop card's auto top-up feature, it asks you for your bank account number for a direct debit, asks you to tick a box to say you have authorisation, then starts to withdraw funds from your account. Basically it relies on a checkbox. Sure it would be fraud, but technically it will still be possible to take funds out of someone else's account (at least temporarily until the bank sees what is going on and puts a hold on it). Thoughts?

There are different types of Direct Debit authorities and AT sits within the most trusted group - basically they are paperless, with the ability to debit funds on your authority without a standard DD form.

I was a senior transactional banker for around 25 years and this is something that people used to question all the time.

There are a lot of rules governing the DD initiator status and how the DD authority is used, but long story short, they must be a trusted party to be able to debit an account.

https://www.paymentsnz.co.nz/resources/payment-methods/direct-debit/

There are a number of guarantees that the initiator enters into and the bank is also on the hook in certain situations.

Your money is pretty safe with a DD initiator.