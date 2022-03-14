

When you swipe/insert your card or enter your CC details online what happens is the merchant does a pre authorisation to ensure you have sufficient funds



Then the merchant does a batch process every 3-4 business days when they finalise the transactions and it shows on your statement



Thats why, when you return something within a day or so you never actually see a charge on your card at all, because the merchant simply cancels the pre authorisation



If the batch process was completed and your return something they have to issue a refund



Some merchants run batch process very infrequently (BPMe App for example) where the only run the batch process once or twice every week



Same when you make a payment to your card, if the card is with your bank and you transfer money to it the funds will be available immediately but won’t come off your balance (kind of reverse pre authorisation)



When your bank and the CC company are different the process takes a few days when batch processing completed