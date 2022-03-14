Recently got a SBS Card but was not aware that the service is quite average as I thought they had excellent customer service. Even the app & internet banking is quite budget but then they don't charge fees so that's expected. I can understand all that but fail to understand why the balance doesn't update when you make a payment, does for other banks. If you make a payment, it shows up in the transactions but even after few days it doesn't get adjusted towards the outstanding balance or the last statement amount due. Having a tough time trying to talk to someone as customer service don't have an answer and you can never get anyone from the credit card team on the phone even after long waits. Sent secure message, was asked to call credit card team..... Anyone else here has SBS card?