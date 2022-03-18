Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementSwain Woodham ongoing Kiwisaver fee - worth it?
David321

234 posts

Master Geek


#295275 18-Mar-2022 11:12
Send private message

Hi all,

 

A bit of a conversation starter about weather it is worth using brokers for Kiwsaver as I am interested to hear peoples thoughts.....

 

Ive had Swain Woodham manage my Kiwisaver since I was in it at the age of 18 (I'm 34 now). Kiwisaver has not been something I have not thought about too much, I assume my balace is healthy for my age ($110,000) and figured there was nothing much else to consider - apart from fees, but balancing the price of fee's of the top providers vs their returns looked like a number crunching nightmare I preferred to steer clear of.

 

Last night I had my advisor from Swain Woodham around home for a review of my wife and I's kiwisaver, and he has switched our investment companies saying the new ones we are with will provide better returns etc. We are happy with the changes made and have peace of mind everything has been looked at and things are going well for us. 

 

The only thing that does not sit to easy with me is the fee of having Swain Woodham as our brokers, they charge 0.75% of our fund balance per annum, but apart from providing advice when we need it and a review once per year if we want it, that seems like easy and good money for them - for example my balance of $110,000 gives them just over $800 of my money per year.

 

I did not go in to this to much as I did not want the uncomfortable conversation with the broker about "is it really worth it", as I imagine their default reasoning would be their expert advice and making sure we are getting value for money. I figure we could possibly approach another company to take over without a broker and then not have to pay that 0.75%, but with our limited knowledge we could loose more in returns than loosing the 0.75% per year to Swain Woodham.

 

Long story short, what does everyone here think? would you pay 0.75% for the expert advice once per year and having the reassurance your Kiwisaver is performing well, or is it easy enough to do yourself earning the same returns as you would as if you had expert advice?

 

It would be great if it was the investment companies paying the brokers a commission from their pockets rather than mine, like mortgage brokers work, but then they may be inclined to go to the companies paying more to brokers rather that what is best for their client, at least paying a percent of your balance they have it in their best interest to increase your balance as much as possible, therefor increasing their returns?  




_David_

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Dynamic
3362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888086 18-Mar-2022 11:17
Send private message

What is the gain to you of switching companies?  I expect they would have provided figures to back this claim up - e.g. average return over the last 5 years of your current and the recommended new provider.

 

If the gain is an additional 3% per year and it's costing you 0.75%, WIN.

 

Note I don't do Kiwisaver personally and have never tried to compare providers.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

JayADee
2021 posts

Uber Geek


  #2888106 18-Mar-2022 11:46
Send private message

I'm happy doing my own and I'm happy with how it's going but my husband who isn't especially good at this kind of stuff and didn't put any effort into learning  hasn't done particularly well at it and it's really cost us. So if you want to do your own research and compare funds yourself the information is online. Otherwise, if you don't want to think about it then you're going to have to get professional advice I guess.

Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888113 18-Mar-2022 11:56
Send private message

so you give them 0.75% but do you also get charged a Fund fee? for the funds they invest in?



duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2888116 18-Mar-2022 11:59
Send private message

David321:

 

Long story short, what does everyone here think? would you pay 0.75% for the expert advice once per year and having the reassurance your Kiwisaver is performing well, or is it easy enough to do yourself earning the same returns as you would as if you had expert advice?

 

 

No, I would not. That is more than some kiwisaver providers entire annual fee !!

 

If it were me I would find a lower fee aggressive (due to your age) fund and run with that.  Simplicity has an indexed fund with quite low fees, that could be a starting place.

 

No one kiwisaver provider has stood out as being better than the others AFTER FEES across the entire history of kiwisaver.  Some are better some times, others are better at other times.  I very much doubt your brokers can pick winners, **if they could they would not be brokers any more and would have retired**, although they could possibly steer you away from losers.  So what are you paying them for exactly that you couldn't look at yourself? 

 

There are many online government supplied tools that let you rank kiwisaver funds by performance over time.  Perhaps try sorting by performance across 10-15 years and pick one from the top 10 say, with a focus on low fees.

timmmay
18454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2888181 18-Mar-2022 12:31
Send private message

Simplicity and Fisher Funds would be good providers to compare with your current provider.

David321

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2888187 18-Mar-2022 12:46
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Simplicity and Fisher Funds would be good providers to compare with your current provider.

 

 

 

 

Our broker just took my wife out of Fisherfunds and put her in "select" (I think that was the name of the company).

 

He took me out of ANZ and put me into Kiwi wrap.




_David_

Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888344 18-Mar-2022 16:07
Send private message

do you pay a fund fee ontop of his .75%?



Handle9
7585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888365 18-Mar-2022 17:18
Send private message

You’re getting fee’d to death. You’re paying a broker fee on top of the fees from the fund. If you get charged 1% by the fund you choose you need to make a 1.75% + inflation return just to stand still. This seriously compromises your ability to grow wealth.

If you need advice find an IFA who charges an hourly rate, not commission. You may well pay the same but it decouples you from the incentives that often exist within the finance industry.

Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888380 18-Mar-2022 17:55
Send private message

or just manage it yourself use the comparison tools and make a decision from that

Handle9
7585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888440 18-Mar-2022 18:47
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

or just manage it yourself use the comparison tools and make a decision from that

 

 

For me that's fine but some people may or may not have the skills or confidence to do this. An IFA can be very valuable but the way the industry works stinks.

Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888457 18-Mar-2022 19:40
Send private message

im meaning to pick a fund. if you pick a managed one they do it for you. which is probably what the broker is doing anyways.

tukapa1
577 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2888877 20-Mar-2022 07:26
Send private message

Happy to do mine myself - have been with Milford aggressive for a little while now after doing some research.

 

Morningstar reports are a good place to start to compare Kiwisaver funds

 

https://www.morningstar.com.au/Funds/KiwiSaverReports

 

Check out the latest survey report - fund returns start on page 4 and are split into fund types eg conservative, balanced, growth, aggressive etc.

 

Various historical results to compare - 3 month, 1 year, 3 year, 5 year and 10 year.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 