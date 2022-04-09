Morgenmuffel:

Yes i have logged a query with the bank and the subscription service (Humble bundle), but just wondering if there is something really obvious i have missed

and yes this is probably not quite the right forum but i am hoping if it is something obvious one of you may have come across it

Co-operative bank (formerly PSIS)

Does anyone know if something changed in the last few months regarding international transactions, as a recurring subscription linked to my debit card is failing on an overseas website (Humble Bundle), it keeps telling me the card number is wrong Its a saved payment method so that doesn't make a whole lot of sense, it was working 12 months ago and me re-entering the number today gets the same error, its not an issue with the expiry date as that is a while away

I also cannot make payment via paypal which is linked to the same debit card. (paypal has in the past been a bit finicky) i think paypal last worked in february (I very rarely use it so that was the last time I tried)

Any ideas