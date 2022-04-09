Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Yes i have logged a query with the bank and the subscription service (Humble bundle), but just wondering if there is something really obvious i have missed

 

and yes this is probably not quite the right forum but i am hoping if it is something obvious one of you may have come across it

 

Co-operative bank (formerly PSIS)

 

Does anyone know if something changed in the last few months regarding international transactions, as a recurring subscription linked to my debit card is failing on an overseas website (Humble Bundle), it keeps telling me the card number is wrong Its a saved payment method so that doesn't make a whole lot of sense, it was working 12 months ago and me re-entering the number today gets the same error, its not an issue with the expiry date as that is a while away

 

I also cannot make payment via paypal which is linked to the same debit card. (paypal has in the past been a bit finicky) i think paypal last worked in february (I very rarely use it so that was the last time I tried)

 

 

 

Any ideas




There's a couple of people floating around here who work in banking that might be able to help, but I suspect it's over zealous anti fraud restrictions. I had a Co-op credit card a few years ago and it was not unusable to buy from a LOT of countries online. 




Well I got a response although it isn't overly helpful to be honest

 

 

 

"Hi, we regularly review overseas merchants and block those that are the target of fraudsters. Sounds like Humble Bundle is one of those. Thanks ^RO"




Morgenmuffel:

 

Well I got a response although it isn't overly helpful to be honest

 

 

 

"Hi, we regularly review overseas merchants and block those that are the target of fraudsters. Sounds like Humble Bundle is one of those. Thanks ^RO"

 

 

Tell them that you don't appreciate them doing that and to unblock it.

 

They will probably trot out the old bank lies about it being for your protection and you will have to correct them and remind them that you are protected regardless and that if you cant spend your money where you choose then it would be better taken to another bank.




Morgenmuffel:

 

"Hi, we regularly review overseas merchants and block those that are the target of fraudsters. Sounds like Humble Bundle is one of those. Thanks ^RO"

 

 

The target of fraudsters? "Humble Bundle gets defrauded a lot so we're going to rub salt in the wound and stop legitimate customers from giving them money"? What a bizarre statement.

