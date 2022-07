I've been travelling for years on a personal BNZ Visa that includes insurance cover because it's far cheaper than paying for the insurance separately. While I was checking for what happens with Covid, I noticed that they now explicitly exclude cover for anything that could be classed as business or work-related travel, which I don't remember ever being an issue before. I phoned them to check and the mostly unhelpful person I talked to (as in, he had no idea what would happen in the hypothetical scenario I gave him, going to a conference) was of the opinion that any activity that could be connected with work or a business meant you weren't covered.

This post is both to point this out to others who may be in a similar situation that you may want to check your cover if you're using a personal credit card for travel insurance, and to see if anyone knows of any downsides to switching from a personal to business card apart from the huge hassle of having to close my existing account and open a new one just to get the different card - I'll never actually use the business account, I just need the card that gives me insurance cover.