Hi

Couldnt find any recent posts on MYOB on the forum.

I have been happily using MYOB Essentials for about 18 months now. Recently Ive had an issue which has not been resolved (I called on the 14th April). Im not a high maintenance user, this is the first time Ive need support and Ive generally been happy with MYOB.

However there is no general support email and you either have to call or use their live chat. Niether of which has given me any results.

Anyway, Ive kind of come to the realisation that perhaps I should just jump ship to Xero.

Anybody have any comments on Xero support? Or is it just more of the same?

Thanks