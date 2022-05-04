Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MYOB vs Xero Support?
tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#295913 4-May-2022 16:37
Hi

 

Couldnt find any recent posts on MYOB on the forum.

 

I have been happily using MYOB Essentials for about 18 months now. Recently Ive had an issue which has not been resolved (I called on the 14th April). Im not a high maintenance user, this is the first time Ive need support and Ive generally been happy with MYOB.

 

However there is no general support email and you either have to call or use their live chat. Niether of which has given me any results.

 

Anyway, Ive kind of come to the realisation that perhaps I should just jump ship to Xero.

 

Anybody have any comments on Xero support? Or is it just more of the same?

 

Thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74126 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910189 4-May-2022 16:39
I haven't used Xero support in ages - years probably. They have quite good documentation and the only time I needed anything was my failing on search - they pointed out to the page with instructions on how to do something...




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11994 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910229 4-May-2022 18:56
MYOB support IME is pretty much non-existant unless you're a large business. Xero on other hand, have always been prompt to reply and assist the few times I've reached out to them.

 

 




mattwnz
18740 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910364 4-May-2022 22:41
I gave up on MYOB when they refused to email me a software patch after they had removed it from their website, and instead wanted me to upgrade and buy an entire new version. So I haven’t found their support very good. But had the same problem with Adobe whose support I found was also poor.



Lias
4872 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910372 4-May-2022 23:23
I'm with XPD, no one should ever use MYOB and Support in the same sentence lol.




Dynamic
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910380 5-May-2022 06:53
We don't touch the consumer or SMB products, but find MYOB Support excellent for the Practise Management products like Accounts Office (AO) and Accountants Enterprise (AE) when assisting our accounting practise clients.




