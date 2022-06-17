Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finance and wealth management: Spoofed CID bank scam in headlines
#298441 17-Jun-2022 15:52
Nothing new to most of us naturally.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/phone-scam-lawyer-conned-out-of-50000-in-sophisticated-fraud/IEIH4LVCSZGQLAHNORDYMMTLUY/ 

 

But I wonder if said lawyer trusted a googled result for contact number, rather a number on back of the cards or official website. And struck one of the paid adverts for the 'number' for the 'fraud department' ranked in google, before he was called back from these 'sophisticated scammers'

 

(or called one based on an email or TXT to kick it off and that was left out...)

 

Sounds like it falls into the bucket that has been popular for most of this year done by those means. 

 

That or it's as well coincidental as the NZTA ones currently. But being hold hold for 30mins sounds odd. (although I've not called recently)

 

Previously when I had, it was ring the normal banking number. Go through the ordeal of identifying yourself before pushing the help hotkey and got someone pretty quickly.

  #2931002 17-Jun-2022 16:01
Although, on the plus side I don't appear to have nearly as many virus infections that are damaging Spark's network..... :)

  #2931007 17-Jun-2022 16:07
Yeah perhaps they've given up on that script!

 

Most the baiter videos on YT appear that the US and UK are targeted for money mule and giftcard more than anything else rather than the continual spark and MS hammering we get here

 

Fake AV subscription or amazon purchase emails with the contact number/form that they then get called from. And they always fake a bank transfer/refund

 

/edit and now I find more articles as late as yesterday from ANZ warning of text messages going out pointing to a contact me type page to prevent a fund transfer occuring...

But seriously people. Never continue on a call that "comes from your bank/card". Ask for the department and call back on a number you get from other sources or from the back of your card.




