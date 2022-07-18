RogerMellie

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298807 18-Jul-2022 13:24
If you have a GEM Visa card I would recommend you check for any fraudulent charges.

 

I discovered someone successfully charged their Spotify family subscription to my GEM Visa card last week.

 

I've never used my GEM Visa card for anything except 1 purchase from Harvey Norman, and had a $0 balance on the card for well over a year, so this was easy to spot.

 

Calling GEM Visa using the button from within the app put me on a 10 minute wait before being connected to a lady in India who read every word from her script, and had no word of explanation or apology for how this happened. Was told to wait for up to 21 days for this charge to be disputed etc etc.

 

Got on to online chat with Spotify and after giving them the transaction ID for the payment, they were able to immediately block the account and refund me the amount that was charged.

 

 

  #2943416 18-Jul-2022 13:30
I am not sure this is a breach or your specific card was compromised. Do you have the number stored anywhere? Is your phone safe (where the app lives? Were you logged into the app at any time in the last few months? Any ad-supported games on the phone? Have you ever used this card number or login on a computer?




