RogerMellie

If you have a GEM Visa card I would recommend you check for any fraudulent charges.

I discovered someone successfully charged their Spotify family subscription to my GEM Visa card last week.

I've never used my GEM Visa card for anything except 1 purchase from Harvey Norman, and had a $0 balance on the card for well over a year, so this was easy to spot.

Calling GEM Visa using the button from within the app put me on a 10 minute wait before being connected to a lady in India who read every word from her script, and had no word of explanation or apology for how this happened. Was told to wait for up to 21 days for this charge to be disputed etc etc.

Got on to online chat with Spotify and after giving them the transaction ID for the payment, they were able to immediately block the account and refund me the amount that was charged.