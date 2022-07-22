I finally decided to press "1" for a "Visa" call today and recorded it.
Anyone got any fun recordings with these guys....... file is a MP3.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1buyU_UxyjhjfagTZN5joiC2j4SoHLRBr/view?usp=sharing
Nice. The last time I pressed '1' as well.
The last couple of scam calls I have tried a different tack. Assuming India is a religious / spiritual place, I ask the phone operators how they can do this all day and then go to temple with a clear conscience.
So far I've had a 'eff off' and a 'go to hell' so I think it's working :-)
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
Keep listening for the post-call comment.
We are so sick of these Visa security muppet calls that we have bought a Spark CallScreen phone system.
Should help cut back on all the real estate and religious callers as well I hope.
im kind of guessing here but i might be wrong but i dont think James Williams is his real name.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
I'm waiting for his doppelganger William James to call.
Loved your sensible questions!!! The sad thing, though, is the target market these sods are hoping to defraud.
Just checking my Williams family tree and couldn't find any James Williams with Indian heritage. If I find him I promose to delete him!
I've never really understood what motivates people to engage with scammers like this. You are just allowing them to waste much more of your time than if you were to just hang up on them.
The volumes of scam calls that I have been getting recently have meant that I now only accept calls from people in my contacts list. That's not ideal as it will screen out some legitimate calls, but I see it as a necessity.
I consider it wasting their time rather than mine. If I can tie them up for 5mins, then its 5mins less they can spend on someone else who could fall for their scam.
Jim Browning and may others are all cross working on conf calls together now. It's like as many geo location tactics and back door attempts for info harvesting at once.
Was a newer video where they watched through the insecure CCTV as the cops went in and turned the power off to raid them. Alas, they get as much of a photo in the paper and a slap on the hand for shaming the country internationally and not much else
Then it's off to the next shared office space to start again.
But gives you quite the insight as to how many are operating, and how the shifts are targeted.
One of them was reading back phrases from the script he was following during the call. And he was so focused on reading it to drive it home and ignore the responses he never clicked.
elpenguino:Same for the Philippines where 90% identify as Christian. A fraction of a percentage identify as none. Next time you get such a scam caller try asking them if they’ll be going to confession on Sunday.
