xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298866 22-Jul-2022 15:37
I finally decided to press "1" for a "Visa" call today and recorded it.

 

Anyone got any fun recordings with these guys.......   file is a MP3.

 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1buyU_UxyjhjfagTZN5joiC2j4SoHLRBr/view?usp=sharing

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

elpenguino
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945400 22-Jul-2022 15:59
Nice. The last time I pressed '1' as well. 

 

The last couple of scam calls I have tried a different tack. Assuming India is a religious / spiritual place, I ask the phone operators how they can do this all day and then go to temple with a clear conscience.

 

So far I've had a 'eff off' and a 'go to hell' so I think it's working :-)




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945427 22-Jul-2022 16:38
I had a call the other day and pressed 1 to troll them

SirHumphreyAppleby
1977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2945429 22-Jul-2022 16:47
Keep listening for the post-call comment.



Reanalyse
205 posts

Master Geek


  #2945470 22-Jul-2022 19:08
We are so sick of these Visa security muppet calls that we have bought a Spark CallScreen phone system.

 

Should help cut back on all the real estate and religious callers as well I hope. 

vexxxboy
3845 posts

Uber Geek


  #2945472 22-Jul-2022 19:28
im kind of guessing here but i might be wrong but i dont think James Williams is his real name.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945476 22-Jul-2022 20:21
I'm waiting for his doppelganger William James to call.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

linw
2499 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945538 23-Jul-2022 08:59
Loved your sensible questions!!! The sad thing, though, is the target market these sods are hoping to defraud. 

 

Just checking my Williams family tree and couldn't find any James Williams with Indian heritage. If I find him I promose to delete him! 



alasta
5714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2945576 23-Jul-2022 14:16
I've never really understood what motivates people to engage with scammers like this. You are just allowing them to waste much more of your time than if you were to just hang up on them. 

 

The volumes of scam calls that I have been getting recently have meant that I now only accept calls from people in my contacts list. That's not ideal as it will screen out some legitimate calls, but I see it as a necessity. 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945583 23-Jul-2022 14:35
I consider it wasting their time rather than mine. If I can tie them up for 5mins, then its 5mins less they can spend on someone else who could fall for their scam.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Zigg
190 posts

Master Geek


  #2945663 23-Jul-2022 18:45
I told them I did make those transactions and there was silence for about 15 seconds while he thought of what to say. Usually get a couple of these a week. Lots of scam bait videos on Youtube.

Oblivian
6643 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2945682 23-Jul-2022 20:55
Jim Browning and may others are all cross working on conf calls together now. It's like as many geo location tactics and back door attempts for info harvesting at once.

 

Was a newer video where they watched through the insecure CCTV as the cops went in and turned the power off to raid them. Alas, they get as much of a photo in the paper and a slap on the hand for shaming the country internationally and not much else

 

Then it's off to the next shared office space to start again.

 

But gives you quite the insight as to how many are operating, and how the shifts are targeted.

 

One of them was reading back phrases from the script he was following during the call. And he was so focused on reading it to drive it home and ignore the responses he never clicked.

MadEngineer
3039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2945692 23-Jul-2022 22:21
elpenguino:

Nice. The last time I pressed '1' as well. 


The last couple of scam calls I have tried a different tack. Assuming India is a religious / spiritual place, I ask the phone operators how they can do this all day and then go to temple with a clear conscience.


So far I've had a 'eff off' and a 'go to hell' so I think it's working :-)

Same for the Philippines where 90% identify as Christian. A fraction of a percentage identify as none. Next time you get such a scam caller try asking them if they’ll be going to confession on Sunday.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

