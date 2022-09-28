Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6484 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#300690 28-Sep-2022 12:03
We have some friends visiting for a month from the US. They have asked whether it might be a good idea for them to get and use a Wise debit card for day-to-day purchases while they are here, instead of their normal credit card. Their reasoning was that (a) they have heard that cash is rarely used in NZ these days, and (b) they wish to save credit card foreign currency fees.

 

I haven't heard of Wise so looked into it on the 'net. It seems legit and appears to do many wondrous things at claimed low cost. However from their site I don't understand how it works as a day-to-day debit card in another country. Does the card need to be put into a credit balance in the foreign currency (by buying the foreign currency through them) - then just use the card like any other debit card? Or does it somehow link to your local bank account and debit from there?

 

I would welcome comments and advice from anyone who has had experience with this.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74451 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974096 28-Sep-2022 12:07
I have a Wise card but only really used my account to send gifts to nieces in Australia (or the odd payment to Australian businesses). 

 

Yes, you can load some balance on your account, with different balances for each currency.

 

trig42
5413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2974098 28-Sep-2022 12:11
They've been around a while. They used to be called Travelwise.

 

 

 

You pre-load the card. Easy to use App and if you don't have enough pre-loaded in the currency of the country you are in, it will take it from your other wallets.

 

Works like any other debit card - Paywave and PIN. The App instantly notifies you of spending. You can also load the card into Apple Pay (and I'd assume GooglePay).

 

easy to load from internet banking as well. I find it takes about 20-30 minutes from transferring from my account (Kiwibank) to it being available in Wise (that's during business hours - I don't think I've tried it during a weekend or holiday).

 

I've only ever had it not work once - that is at a KFC in Auckland where it comes up with incorrect PIN when trying to use Paywave. It's worked at other KFCs, just not that particular one.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74451 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974105 28-Sep-2022 12:18
You can also load the card into Google Wallet/Apple Pay:

 




Handsomedan
4963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2974106 28-Sep-2022 12:23
I worked closely with Travelwise (as Wise used to be called when they first started doing business here) when they first came to NZ. 

 

They are legit and very good at what they do. Relatively cheap by comparison to regular bank FX charges etc. 

 

It's pretty easy to set up a NZD account with them, top up the NZD wallet and it's then able to be used like a normal NZ bank account. You can have several different currency wallets within the app and the card is linked to all of them. Simply move money from one currency to another to enable payments/withdrawals in that currency cheaply and easily. 

 

It's a debit card, linked to a NZ-based domestic NZD account so no issues using it at a dairy or anywhere that doesn't accept credit cards, but can also be used anywhere that accepts credit cards too. 

 

And you can withdraw cash if you want it from ATMs. 

 

 

 

I've also used my AUD & GBP account details to get payments off colleagues overseas for a leaving gift for someone here in NZ  - simply converted the funds in-app to NZD and then used the card to pay for the NZ goods. 

 

Nice easy solution for having foreign currency accounts. 

 

 




eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6484 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2974108 28-Sep-2022 12:24
Thanks guys. Really only looking at use overseas. When you preload the card, say in USD to use as a debit card in the US, do you buy the USD through Wise?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74451 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974109 28-Sep-2022 12:25
Correct. 




Handsomedan
4963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2974110 28-Sep-2022 12:33
eracode:

 

When you preload the card, say in USD to use as a debit card in the US, do you buy the USD through Wise?

 

 

Yes - and their rates are often significantly better than the rates of banks or others, as they hold currency all over the world and fund those accounts domestically, so they don't get charged massive fees (enabling them to pass on those savings). 

 

I have USD, NZD, AUD and GBP accounts with them (all currently with just a few coins worth of currency in them). 




