kingdragonfly:

Any ideas how to create virtual credit cards for Kiwis, in New Zealand?



The article mentions three banks, which are not common in New Zealand

Bank of America

Capital One

Citi

Creditcardscompare.co.nz/: What is a Virtual Credit Card



...

A virtual credit card is a temporary credit card number that can be used in place of an actual credit card number for transactions to avoid exposing the original credit card number to potential fraudsters. A virtual credit card essentially allows you to use your credit card without exposing your credit card details. To do this, a unique credit card number that is linked to the main credit card is issued to the user to be used for transactions instead of the original credit card number.



Virtual credit card issuers may allow you to limit a virtual credit card number for single-merchant use, specify a spending limit or set an expiration date. Some may even allow you to freeze, lock or delete a virtual credit card number as well. All of these features further strengthen a virtual credit card’s security. In a world where data breaches are almost inevitable, having this option to protect yourself is worth considering.

...