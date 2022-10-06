Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.



Finance and wealth management: Virtual credit card, New Zealand
kingdragonfly

7371 posts

Uber Geek


#300811 6-Oct-2022 09:37
Any ideas how to create virtual credit cards for Kiwis, in New Zealand?

The article mentions three banks, which are not common in New Zealand

 

  • Bank of America
  • Capital One
  • Citi

Creditcardscompare.co.nz/: What is a Virtual Credit Card

...
A virtual credit card is a temporary credit card number that can be used in place of an actual credit card number for transactions to avoid exposing the original credit card number to potential fraudsters. A virtual credit card essentially allows you to use your credit card without exposing your credit card details. To do this, a unique credit card number that is linked to the main credit card is issued to the user to be used for transactions instead of the original credit card number.

Virtual credit card issuers may allow you to limit a virtual credit card number for single-merchant use, specify a spending limit or set an expiration date. Some may even allow you to freeze, lock or delete a virtual credit card number as well. All of these features further strengthen a virtual credit card’s security. In a world where data breaches are almost inevitable, having this option to protect yourself is worth considering.
...

zocster
1933 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978111 6-Oct-2022 09:38
Use wise

trig42
5421 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2978113 6-Oct-2022 09:41
I thought it was something ASB offered? Maybe other banks also.

 

Wise offer it with their debit card - can just create one in the app.

 

 

sleepy
310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978115 6-Oct-2022 09:45
I second using Wise getting a physical card is extra

 

 



kingdragonfly

7371 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978116 6-Oct-2022 09:50
zocster: Use wise


Wise doesn't mention one-off virtual credit cards, that I can see.

From ASB: "ASB virtual was decommissioned on the 16th of July 2019 and replaced with Google Pay"

I don't anything about Google Pay.

https://wise.com/help/articles/2556723/how-to-pay-by-card

zocster
1933 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978117 6-Oct-2022 09:55
kingdragonfly:
zocster: Use wise


Wise doesn't mention one-off virtual credit cards, that I can see.

From ASB: "ASB virtual was decommissioned on the 16th of July 2019 and replaced with Google Pay"

I don't anything about Google Pay.

https://wise.com/help/articles/2556723/how-to-pay-by-card

 

Once you've verified your wise account you can add and remove as many as needed free for virtual, I think $40 for a one off physical ... 

kingdragonfly

7371 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978118 6-Oct-2022 09:57
Google pay might be worth looking at. Article from May 2022

Gizmodo: Google Adds Virtual Credit Cards for Google Pay

Google will roll out virtual credit cards for Pay on Chrome and Android later this year, in an effort to better protect users’ financial information during online transactions.

Virtual cards are randomly generated 15 or 16 digit numbers that can be used to obscure your true card information when making online payments.

The idea is that if a business you transact with has a data breach or suffers a cyberattack, hackers will only be able to swipe your “virtual” number, not your real one.

There are a number of companies, like Blur and Stripe, that provide these kinds of services—often for a price.
...

zocster
1933 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978126 6-Oct-2022 10:01
I use my wise physical on apple and google pay lol. my nz bank issued one I use for local shopping ... 



richms
25431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2978128 6-Oct-2022 10:03
They arent one off cards, they keep working till you delete them. Not ideal but its the only option with NZD, and effectivly no cost to load over bank deposit other than the loss of any rewards plan on your normal card.

 

Just add them and they show up, can click details to get the card number etc and then delete when done.

 




Trunks2
213 posts

Master Geek


  #2978129 6-Oct-2022 10:04
I use Wise.com, you have to buy the physical card (like $14) but after that you can make up to I think 3 virtual cards at a time.

Kyanar
3546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2978135 6-Oct-2022 10:18
You should definitely get onto the Revolut waitlist as well. This is a feature they offer - a disposable virtual card that only works once.

zocster
1933 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978138 6-Oct-2022 10:31
Kyanar:

 

You should definitely get onto the Revolut waitlist as well. This is a feature they offer - a disposable virtual card that only works once.

 

 

 

Phew ... 

johno1234
262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978139 6-Oct-2022 10:35
zocster:

 

Wise doesn't mention one-off virtual credit cards, that I can see.

From ASB: "ASB virtual was decommissioned on the 16th of July 2019 and replaced with Google Pay"

I don't anything about Google Pay.

https://wise.com/help/articles/2556723/how-to-pay-by-card

 

Once you've verified your wise account you can add and remove as many as needed free for virtual, I think $40 for a one off physical ... 

 

 

NZ$14 for the physical card, and you can't setup ApplePay without at least ordering one (you don't need to wait for it to arrive to start using it on ApplePay)

johno1234
262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978140 6-Oct-2022 10:36
Also you can use AppleCash - credit your iTunes account and spend it using your iPhone or Apple Watch and ApplePay.

 

 

Kyanar
3546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2978167 6-Oct-2022 11:20
johno1234:

 

Also you can use AppleCash - credit your iTunes account and spend it using your iPhone or Apple Watch and ApplePay.

 

 

That feature is only available if your Apple ID is American (maybe Canadian). 

dt

dt
1108 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978233 6-Oct-2022 11:57
we are behind the times here in NZ. mates bank in Aussie lets him setup virtual cards linked to his physical on demand. i'm yet to find a bank that offers that here..

 

I was using a service called netteller for years that let me setup virtual credit cards, as many as I needed.. but received an email one day saying the couldn't let me use their service anymore due to NZ's AML laws :/

 

 

