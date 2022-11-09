My sister in-law has moved back to NZ after living overseas for a while, but is struggling to open a bank account as she can't prove her address!



Banks seem to require proof of address before you can open an account, however, she's living with me and will be until February, and therefore has no bills in her name.



She's an NZ citizen and her kids go to school here, has a dog registered with Auckland council, but apparently those letters are not sufficient to prove her address. Apparently the Dog registration form despite coming from Auckland Council addressed to her is "for the dog and not the owner" which is beyond stupid given her name is on it.



One bank suggested I should create a fake rental agreement with her name on it, but that doesn't sit right with me.



Any suggestions on how to get an official document with her name on it?