Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.



My sister in-law has moved back to NZ after living overseas for a while, but is struggling to open a bank account as she can't prove her address!

Banks seem to require proof of address before you can open an account, however, she's living with me and will be until February, and therefore has no bills in her name.

She's an NZ citizen and her kids go to school here, has a dog registered with Auckland council, but apparently those letters are not sufficient to prove her address. Apparently the Dog registration form despite coming from Auckland Council addressed to her is "for the dog and not the owner" which is beyond stupid given her name is on it.

One bank suggested I should create a fake rental agreement with her name on it, but that doesn't sit right with me.

Any suggestions on how to get an official document with her name on it?

Have family member who works for ANZ. She says a letter from you stating the person is residing at your address can be used. But you would also need to supply proof of address for yourself. That then gets sent onto an approval team at the bank.

Hope that helps.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Unfortunately its a requirement for Anti Monery Laundering

 

AML is taken really seriously, failing to adhere has severe consequences for banks. I'm surprised by that comment by the bank, I would be reporting that..

 

What about her IRD? IRD letters should be accepted.

Get her to register on the electoral roll to vote... that will generate an official letter with her address on it



dfnt:

Unfortunately its a requirement for Anti Monery Laundering


AML is taken really seriously, failing to adhere has severe consequences for banks. I'm surprised by that comment by the bank, I would be reporting that..


What about her IRD? IRD letters should be accepted.



Yeah I thought it would be AML related - just surprised there's a seemingly catch 22 situation to get up and running though, with no good guidance from the banks.

They just assume everyone will have a rates/utility or rental agreement with their name on it.

Don't think she has any IRD letters as her passport renewal was done when she was overseas.

The electoral roll suggestion above sounds perfect and just what we need!

kiwiharry: Have family member who works for ANZ. She says a letter from you stating the person is residing at your address can be used. But you would also need to supply proof of address for yourself. That then gets sent onto an approval team at the bank.

Hope that helps.


Thanks, good to know ANZ would have used comon sense and been helpful. ASB and Kiwibank... not so much.

https://www.ehw.co.nz/contact-us/identification-and-address-verification/ lists out all the forms of verification you can use

 

Host letter is probably what ANZ are on about

