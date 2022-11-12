Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy protection in US

Founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO and tells of shock ‘to see things unravel the way they did’

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/11/cryptocurrency-exchange-ftx-files-for-bankruptcy-protection-in-us

FTX assets frozen by Bahamas regulator as crypto exchange fights for survival

Founder Sam Bankman-Fried races to find funds to fill multibillion-dollar hole in exchange

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/11/ftx-assets-frozen-bahamas-regulator-crypto-exchange-bankman-fried

Connections between Robinhood, BlockFi and FTX.

Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/09/business/bitcoin-crypto-prices-fall-ftx-binance-ctrp/index.html

Sorry You’re Bankrupt

Coffeezilla

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtXm1U96nOA

Is this troubling or just a blip.