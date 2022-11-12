Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy protection in US
Founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO and tells of shock ‘to see things unravel the way they did’
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/11/cryptocurrency-exchange-ftx-files-for-bankruptcy-protection-in-us

 

FTX assets frozen by Bahamas regulator as crypto exchange fights for survival
Founder Sam Bankman-Fried races to find funds to fill multibillion-dollar hole in exchange
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/11/ftx-assets-frozen-bahamas-regulator-crypto-exchange-bankman-fried

 

Connections between Robinhood, BlockFi and FTX. 

 

Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/09/business/bitcoin-crypto-prices-fall-ftx-binance-ctrp/index.html

 

Sorry You’re Bankrupt
Coffeezilla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtXm1U96nOA

 

Is this troubling or just a blip.

ezbee: Is this troubling or just a blip.

 

Neither if you think that cryptocurrencies are just Ponzi schemes.

