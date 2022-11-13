Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementRedeeming credit with unrealistic price increase?
Senecio

1630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#302296 13-Nov-2022 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Looking for advice on what the community thinks is an acceptable solution to the issue below.

 

12 months ago I booked a motorhome for 7 nights to be used in February 2022. The total cost was $2,443 (daily rate of $290 plus $59 a day for no liability insurance). We paid a 30% deposit of $733. Of course, when February came we entered our Omicron wave and the red traffic light setting was introduced so everything had to be cancelled. No problem, our deposit was transferred to a credit note to be used against a future booking. All fairly standard and in accordance with the terms and conditions and something that we've all become familiar with since the pandemic.

 

The problem is that now we want to redeem that credit and book new dates, the daily rate has been hiked up to $639 a day. The no liability insurance still remains at $59 a day so go figure that one? So for the same 7 day trip we'd now be looking at a total cost of $4,886! Precisely double what we were due to pay just 9 months back in February. Now I understand costs have gone up but inflation is running at only ~8% and this company has hiked their daily rate up by 120% in just 9 months. 

 

Now what do you think is a reasonable outcome to expect from this situation? This company has $733 of my money (they've had it for over a year). I don't want to lose that money but I'm not about to give them another $4,100 just so I don't lose $700! I've asked them to quote me a more realistic daily rate considering the rate that I had reserved just 9 months ago. If they're unwilling to quote a more realistic rate then I've stated that I expect a full refund of my deposit. I understand its not in their T&C's but nor is a doubling of the price in just 10 months. If the price had been $639 a day when I first booked I would have found something else.

 

I'm yet to hear back from them, keen to know what you think is reasonable?

Create new topic
Linux
9391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995513 13-Nov-2022 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Not much you can do price has increased and you have your credit note as per T&Cs

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
allan
1689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995526 13-Nov-2022 16:35
Send private message quote this post

In addition to there being major seasonal variations in motorhome daily rates anyway, there were substantial reductions when we had no overseas tourists here. Rates have gone right back up now. I've just faced the same with some "flexichange" air bookings I had for a few weeks ago that we needed to move to next year. Yep could transfer the $'s, but airfares have gone up, so had to pay the difference.

 

I think you are just going to have to suck it up.

Senecio

1630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2995539 13-Nov-2022 17:28
Send private message quote this post

It's not a seasonal issue, the original reservation was late February and the latest enquiry I've made is also late February. Just 12 months apart.

 

I can accept the limited tourists earlier in the year as a causal for a price increase. However the $290/day in my original booking was comparable to trips I had taken in 2017 and again in 2019 in similar sized motorhomes. I don't object to a price increase, that was to be expected. Its the extent of the increase that I just can't accept.

 

Anyway, if they insist on the current pricing of $639/day then they won't see another cent out of me. I would rather they keep the $730 than give them another dollar.



Linux
9391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995598 13-Nov-2022 18:26
Send private message quote this post

They don't have enough camper vans so they won't care

kiwiharry
897 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2995608 13-Nov-2022 19:04
Send private message quote this post

If you still have any quotes from the other providers you had shortlisted last time then maybe get a current quote from them to see what their rate is for your new dates? Then you can see if market rates have gone up and by how much.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

KiwiSurfer
1047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995649 13-Nov-2022 21:22
Send private message quote this post

I don't see the issue here. I am in the same boat with Air NZ credit issued to me for flights booked on xx date and yet I need to pay more if I wanted to book the same class/route/dates/etc on yy date. Or maybe it would be cheaper, it can go both ways but usually up. That's just how it works. One advantage of getting credit back in dollar values is that you can book any future service and just credit the dollar value and pay any difference if any. I have done this by using the credit towards other smaller trips instead of postponing the big trip I originally booked which is now no longer worth doing.

 

I assume you still have the option to change details of the booking e.g. different date, reduce duration of trip, etc to reduce the costs. If you want exactly the same as what you originally booked then seems reasonable that you pay the going rate and accept that in your case the credit will only cover part of the current price.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 