Looking for advice on what the community thinks is an acceptable solution to the issue below.

12 months ago I booked a motorhome for 7 nights to be used in February 2022. The total cost was $2,443 (daily rate of $290 plus $59 a day for no liability insurance). We paid a 30% deposit of $733. Of course, when February came we entered our Omicron wave and the red traffic light setting was introduced so everything had to be cancelled. No problem, our deposit was transferred to a credit note to be used against a future booking. All fairly standard and in accordance with the terms and conditions and something that we've all become familiar with since the pandemic.

The problem is that now we want to redeem that credit and book new dates, the daily rate has been hiked up to $639 a day. The no liability insurance still remains at $59 a day so go figure that one? So for the same 7 day trip we'd now be looking at a total cost of $4,886! Precisely double what we were due to pay just 9 months back in February. Now I understand costs have gone up but inflation is running at only ~8% and this company has hiked their daily rate up by 120% in just 9 months.

Now what do you think is a reasonable outcome to expect from this situation? This company has $733 of my money (they've had it for over a year). I don't want to lose that money but I'm not about to give them another $4,100 just so I don't lose $700! I've asked them to quote me a more realistic daily rate considering the rate that I had reserved just 9 months ago. If they're unwilling to quote a more realistic rate then I've stated that I expect a full refund of my deposit. I understand its not in their T&C's but nor is a doubling of the price in just 10 months. If the price had been $639 a day when I first booked I would have found something else.

I'm yet to hear back from them, keen to know what you think is reasonable?