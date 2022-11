The problem is that the govt is still got its foot hard down on the inflation pedal by making immigration a byzantine maze for people who want to to come to NZ to work.. if they are even allowed to..

From the RBNZ

"The productive capacity of the economy is being constrained by broad-based labour shortages, and wage pressures are evident"

and from last week

"Health and immigration are at odds over which hospital doctors have been given a green list fast-track to residence.

Cardiologists and paediatricians do not appear among the 'straight to residence' jobs, nor on the two-year 'work to residence' jobs, offered to nurses, plumbers and mechanics"

Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment said it has provided the immigration minister Michael Wood with advice on the possible inclusion of additional specialist physician roles.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/479077/plumbers-but-not-cardiologists-the-curious-case-of-the-immigration-green-list