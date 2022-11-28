A customer called me concerned about unauthorized charges to his new Kiwibank Visa. When he activated the card by phone call, the Kiwibank phone system wanted his access number then PIN followed by hash. First entry was rejected, do it again. Repeated the entry - nope, do it again. Third time round, exactly the same data entry, this time accepted. Then the fraud activity commenced.



Since then every call to Kiwibank has required triple entry of access code & PIN. Not recognized, not recognized, you're in.



Me, with my suspicious little mind, find this concerning. A digital system accepts correct data & rejects incorrect data. It doesn't think about it a couple times then changes it's mind & let's you in anyway. Doesn't work like that. My thought is that the first entry / entries are being hijacked & sent elsewhere before the third entry is put back to Kiwibank to allow access to their system.



I've just explained this to Kiwibank call center, they've escalated the issue. Has anyone else here experienced the triple entry login requirement?







