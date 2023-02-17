We're looking at buying a property to run our two businesses from.



Even if you use the banks ridiculously low valuations of our properties our current lending is < 20%



The new property would take us to just under 60%.



Our income is more than it's ever been in our lives and way more than their calculators require.



We have only one dependant still at home.



No other lending, no outrageous CC limits and the cards are paid in full every month.



We've been with the same bank for nearly 20 years.



They've told us our application is "tight". Really ?