We didn't bother with a valuation, like you we were quoted at about $1500.

I simply insured it for something like $500,000 (or was it even more?) above what I thought it was worth based on similar properties near by, and the annual increase in premium for the new definitely over insured figure was something like $80. That's well short of paying $1500 ever 3 or so years.

The insurance made me 'speak to the manager' a few times to ensure that I understood they only had to fix my house to the current standard and that over insuring its value won't mean we get paid that out that figure in the event of a loss, and once convinced I understood they simply whacked the policy through. I pay them an additional premium they will never have to pay out on, and I pay way less than a valuation would cost - win win I think.