Our last valuation in 2019 was $800 +GST, the next one has been quoted at $1400 +GST. Is this the type of increases others are seeing? A quote from another valuer was even higher as they would have to start from scratch.
You've lost me.
Do you mean a valuation of your property to establish what it should be insured for, or a contents valuation, for the same purpose?
Or do you mean something else entirely?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
We didn't bother with a valuation, like you we were quoted at about $1500.
I simply insured it for something like $500,000 (or was it even more?) above what I thought it was worth based on similar properties near by, and the annual increase in premium for the new definitely over insured figure was something like $80. That's well short of paying $1500 ever 3 or so years.
The insurance made me 'speak to the manager' a few times to ensure that I understood they only had to fix my house to the current standard and that over insuring its value won't mean we get paid that out that figure in the event of a loss, and once convinced I understood they simply whacked the policy through. I pay them an additional premium they will never have to pay out on, and I pay way less than a valuation would cost - win win I think.