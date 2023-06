The main hassle with the card getting compromised is waiting on a new one, which means waiting on post, and then updating everything. My main rewards card I do not use other than on other financial processors - so if the site redirects out to a windcave page, or paystation or whatever then I will use it, but if they dod the dodgey of iframing a payment page or it looks like I am just entering into their own site, I use the low interest ASB visa instead.

I would suggest to see if you can get a second credit card to use on dodgy sites, so you are not out the money when its compromised. Or if they take afterpay/zip/humm/paypal/any other payment provider use that and put them between you and their site.

Debit cards get an annual fee, when the banks offer you nothing with them and get all the profit from merchant fees for doing nothing for you or the merchant. I only have mine because banks seem to refuse to give you a spare eftpos card, so mine stays unused other than when I have left the eftpos card in the car or something and I want to buy something from a place and dont want to burden them with the card costs.