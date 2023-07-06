I have a Wise account used a couple times to transfer funds to offspring. It worked more by luck than any ability on my part as I found it a little confusing and thus was unsure if done correctly.



We are planning a trip soon to Sydney and wondering if it’s worth it and safe ordering a Wise Debit Card and is this something I would use at the supermarket etc on a daily basis or should I just use an ASB credit card.



The Apple App Store has recent reviews on Wise that are concerning.



Also wondered if it would be better to exchange cash at the NZ airport for Aus$ as you can’t get cash from the banks now or is there a better way. Any advice re handling travel money welcome. Haven’t travelled out of NZ since Covid.



