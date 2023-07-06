Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementAdvice On Which Cards To Use In Australia and any other hints.
Eva888

1667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306241 6-Jul-2023 15:00
Send private message quote this post

I have a Wise account used a couple times to transfer funds to offspring. It worked more by luck than any ability on my part as I found it a little confusing and thus was unsure if done correctly.

We are planning a trip soon to Sydney and wondering if it’s worth it and safe ordering a Wise Debit Card and is this something I would use at the supermarket etc on a daily basis or should I just use an ASB credit card.

The Apple App Store has recent reviews on Wise that are concerning.

Also wondered if it would be better to exchange cash at the NZ airport for Aus$ as you can’t get cash from the banks now or is there a better way. Any advice re handling travel money welcome. Haven’t travelled out of NZ since Covid.


Create new topic
hsvhel
1060 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3100644 6-Jul-2023 15:10
Send private message quote this post

I get cash out when i am over there.

 

use C/Card as normal

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
lxsw20
3142 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100646 6-Jul-2023 15:13
Send private message quote this post

I've personally set myself up to use Wise for an upcoming UK trip. I've been using it for years.

 

 

 

What specific issues on app store reviews are you seeing? The first one I see screams "I use the same password everywhere" to me.

Handle9
8933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100649 6-Jul-2023 15:35
Send private message quote this post

How much money are you talking about? If it’s a few hundred dollars just use your credit card and get cash out of ATMs. You’ll pay for the privilege but it’s a few percent and it’s convenient.

Wise works pretty well, it’s just more admin.



marpada
416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100651 6-Jul-2023 15:36
Send private message quote this post

I've used my Wise card in Sydney many times, both online and contactless payments, without issue. Also used my Wise AU account to pay to other bank accounts, including BPAY. I only used it once to withdraw money from an ATM and took me a while to find an ATM with a low fee, I think the trick is to use a bank branch ATM and not other ATM networks like the ones in convenience stores and malls. Anyway always have at least another card just in case.

Kyanar
3780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3100657 6-Jul-2023 16:07
Send private message quote this post

marpada:

 

I've used my Wise card in Sydney many times, both online and contactless payments, without issue. Also used my Wise AU account to pay to other bank accounts, including BPAY. I only used it once to withdraw money from an ATM and took me a while to find an ATM with a low fee, I think the trick is to use a bank branch ATM and not other ATM networks like the ones in convenience stores and malls. Anyway always have at least another card just in case.

 

 

Good luck with that, banks here have sold off close to their entire ATM networks to companies like Armagard, and they almost all now carry a minimum $3AUD or so fee, even some branch-attached ATMs.

Stu1
1225 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3100663 6-Jul-2023 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Often take 200 cash for the China town markets and Cc for everything else

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 