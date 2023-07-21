Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
outdoorsnz

449 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306425 21-Jul-2023 11:12
Helping someone that employs a overseas person that has a NZ BNZ bank credit card and wants paid into this.

 

So as I understand it (from bank call) you can't just pay into the credit card number (online banking), you need to know the actual bank account number for the credit card?

 

I looked into my internet banking and viewed statement etc. No mention of credit card "account number". It sounds like you (they) have to call to get this account number?

 

Can you just walk into a bank branch (if you can find one) and pay over the counter into a credit card number? Thanks

CYaBro
3989 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3106631 21-Jul-2023 12:09
As per BNZ website:

Paying from another bank

If you have telephone or internet banking with another bank, you can set up a bill payment from the other bank to pay your BNZ credit card, or you could set up an automatic payment.

We’ve given your bank our payment details. When you set up a payment, you can just choose a BNZ credit card from the existing payee list and enter your credit card number as instructed.



Or if you’re paying from another BNZ account:

Fill in the payee reference fields as following.

Particulars: your name, as shown on your card or customer statement.
Code: the first 4 digits of your credit card number.
Reference: the last 12 digits of your credit card number.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Goosey
2256 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3106636 21-Jul-2023 12:51
Look at the bottom of said credit card statement.

 

usually there’s a remittance slip to pay your credit card.

 

  • this is the account number for the credit card/ what you need to use to deposit money manually to the credit card.

 

 

your credit card number is different to your credit card account number.

 

 

outdoorsnz

449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3106638 21-Jul-2023 13:23
CYaBro: As per BNZ website:

Paying from another bank

If you have telephone or internet banking with another bank, you can set up a bill payment from the other bank to pay your BNZ credit card, or you could set up an automatic payment.

We’ve given your bank our payment details. When you set up a payment, you can just choose a BNZ credit card from the existing payee list and enter your credit card number as instructed.



Or if you’re paying from another BNZ account:

Fill in the payee reference fields as following.

Particulars: your name, as shown on your card or customer statement.
Code: the first 4 digits of your credit card number.
Reference: the last 12 digits of your credit card number.

 

Same bank in this case. I had a good read through that help page and it appears that is all geared towards when you are paying "your own" credit card. Using my internet banking app (just to test), doing a one-off payment asks for a account number and a visa number is invalid. So for the example above won't work without a valid account number.

 

So unfortunately without the account number, looks like a visit to some local branch maybe in order, which is hard when you are working all day and other party doesn't know much!



outdoorsnz

449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3106639 21-Jul-2023 13:27
Goosey:

 

Look at the bottom of said credit card statement.

 

usually there’s a remittance slip to pay your credit card.

 

  • this is the account number for the credit card/ what you need to use to deposit money manually to the credit card.

 

 

your credit card number is different to your credit card account number.

 

 

 

 

Not on mine and the text for payment is how to pay your own credit card. It is unclear if you can pay someone else's credit card using a ATM but again I suspect that is paying your own credit card. So will put it back on card holder to get the correct "account number".

ANglEAUT
1864 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106672 21-Jul-2023 14:49
Goosey:

 

Look at the bottom of said credit card statement.

 

usually there’s a remittance slip to pay your credit card.

 

this is the account number for the credit card/ what you need to use to deposit money manually to the credit card.

 

 

CYaBro: ...

Particulars: your name, as shown on your card or customer statement.
Code: the first 4 digits of your credit card number.
Reference: the last 12 digits of your credit card number.

 

Take the 2 post above & combine them.

 

Here's what I've figured out previously:

 

     

  1. As per Goosey, you pay into the account listed at the bottom of your statement. This basically is a suspense account managed by the bank.
  2. Based on the info you provide using CYaBro's comment, the bank will then allocate the payment from their suspense account to your CC

 

  • The above two steps can take several days to complete
  • If you want to pay your or someone else CC (via the suspense account) using an ATM, you first have to set up a PAYEE on your account
  • Either use the acc # as specified by Goosey above, or search for the specific bank's CC suspense account when setting up the PAYEE
  • The bank's CC suspense account that you search for is a "well known" account by the other banks & sometimes have some formatting rules applied to capture your relevant info ..

     

    • such as 1st 4-digits & last 12-digists of your CC
    • your license plate & infringement # when paying a fine to the police

Hopefully these screenshots help

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

PolicyGuy
1493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106674 21-Jul-2023 14:55
The payroll system I used to run handled payments to credit cards as a standard feature.
Check with your payroll system service provider if your payroll does that - if it does, you're sorted

