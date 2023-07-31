Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Commerce Commission looking into retail payment system
freitasm

#306516 31-Jul-2023 10:48
Press release:

 

 

The Commerce Commission is looking at ways to remove barriers to more innovative payment options that would allow Kiwis to make in-person payments directly between bank accounts, as a low-cost alternative to current card payment options.Commission Chair, John Small, says this work is aimed at promoting competition and efficiency in the retail payment system for the long-term benefit of businesses and consumers. “We’ve observed a lack of innovation in options to enable Kiwis to pay for goods and services via in-person bank transfers and have identified a way for the Commission to help enable better outcomes,” Dr Small says.“Bank transfers are typically one of the lowest cost payment options and if it were safe and easy for Kiwis to pay this way in-person, merchants would benefit from faster, cheaper payments,” Dr Small says.“New Zealand’s Eftpos network has delivered Kiwis an effective low-cost payment option for many years, however its use is declining due to consumer preferences and fewer Eftpos cards being issued by banks.“Our preliminary view is that a designation of the bank transfer network and subsequent use of our regulatory powers would create a more level playing field for new entrants to launch innovative options to make in-person bank transfers in New Zealand,” Dr Small says.“We have seen this work successfully overseas with the use of QR codes and mobile applications that facilitate new in-person payments and believe this approach is complementary to the Government’s development of a Consumer Data Right (CDR) regime. “We can require banks to provide access to the necessary systems ahead of CDR legislation going live, so that the sector is ready to meet the expectations it sets to deliver benefits to all New Zealanders.”Dr Small says Payments NZ is coordinating work with banks and providers of new payment options on the requirements to enable a safe and trusted environment for new entrants to create innovative options to enable in-person bank transfers.“We support this work and we don’t want it to stall, so we are proposing to use our regulatory powers to complement Payments NZ’s work.”The Commission is seeking views on its characterisation of the issues and opportunities in this space. The paper can be found here. Responses are due by 4pm on 25 September 2023

 




tehgerbil
  #3109989 31-Jul-2023 11:02
Disappointing they're not specifically targeting those greedy 'transaction fees'. This is so weak. 

The credit card owners get charged:
Owning a credit card, 
Using your credit card.

The retailers get charged:
% cut of retailers profits from customers paying using their credit card,
Hardware rental to allow for credit card transactions,
Transaction fee every time a customer uses their credit card.

It's so astronomically greedy, which shows with billions upon billions of profit being reaped from the above with complete impunity. 

 
 
 
 

timmyh
  #3110022 31-Jul-2023 12:17
How hard would it be for:

 

     

  1. Merchant POS system generates a QR code with the details for your payment (items description, $ amount, Merchant bank a/c#)
  2. You to open your Banking mobile app, scan the QR code
  3. Your app imports the information necessary and creates the payment, you get final chance to review and top "Pay"
  4. Your banking app generates a response QR code with confirmation and some sort of ID# for you
  5. Merchant POS system scans that QR code back for reconciliation
  6. Payment is settled bank to bank.

 

I also suspect that banks are given a cut of the Credit Card transaction fees so do they have an inventive to create a system that reduces these costs to the Consumer?

wellygary
  #3110028 31-Jul-2023 12:36
Given that the result of their actions on the "no paywave" stickers seemed have totally backfired and has now seen a huge growth in new "2% CC surcharge" signs,... I hold out very little hope of anything good coming from this...



surfisup1000
  #3110029 31-Jul-2023 12:38
Since this government "cracked down" on paywave fees, I've noticed the fees have not reduced but almost every merchant seems to charge them now. 

 

I'm not optimistic with anything this government proposes. They usually end up with the opposite outcome of what was intended. 

 

Actually, to be fair, I did see that PBTech reduced their CC fee. But, mostly it seems the CC fees still hover around 2% (the same rate as before the government crackdown). 

 

Realme was a disappointment -- that is a shame because it could have been used far more widely. 

