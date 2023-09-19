Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
We have a pretty high end house insurance policy (for the simple reason it offered the best price/cover ratio when the broker went to market) and one of the benefits of it is that the insurers pay the cost of having professional quantity surveyors inspect the house and calculate accurate rebuild costs. The policy is based on that figure and there is then no limit on rebuild costs if it turns out to be more.

Our policy last year was based partly on what we paid for the house increased by a bit.

This year it was valued as per the policy by their retained surveyors. The rebuild cost was almost double what we had it insured for.

I’ve not spoken to our brokers yet. However, I mention it here because it proved to me that rebuild costs have literally nothing whatsoever to do with market value. We paid barely half of the rebuild cost valuation when we bought the house a year or so ago.

Something I’ve been meaning to do is to go back to the people that actually built our house and ask for a rebuild price, especially when they’re busy filling up the rest of our recently extended street with their newbuilds. . Should be interesting.




I am on a body corporate committee representing about 80 freehold townhouses. Last year we had rebuild valuations done which resulted in an increase in the sum insured of about 20%. This year I sat down with our insurance broker and he told me that we need to get revaluations done every year as increases of 30% are not uncommon and in some extreme cases it can even be much higher. 

 

I suspect a lot of people are significantly under-insured, either due to ignorance, or the inability to afford sufficient insurance in such a tough market. Don't forget that underlying premiums are increasing significantly, even before you've increased your sum insured. 

