Hi all,

I am looking to set up a regular payment into a yet to be established investment fund for our child who is 2 years old.

After being overwhelmed by the amount of choice out there and trying to compare all the different considerations between each company (fee's, performance, diversity of funds etc), I decided to give a financial advisor a call, he was kind enough to do this free of charge as he admitted setting the account up through him and the company he works for would not be worth the ongoing 3rd party fees for a basic non-complex plan.

He recommended looking into Simplicity and Kernel and said either would be a good option, I was pretty happy to be able to now only compare important factors between two companies rather than a large handful of companies with the reassurance that either should be pretty good based on the call with the advisor.

I have been looking into both of them and would like to share my findings and ask if anyone else has something to add about either company or could point out something I may have missed?

Simplicity, the high growth fund has a fee of 0.29%, I could not find any fund performance beyond 3 months, I have seen on Reddit a few people were put off due to much of their investments being in NZ companies which stagnated growth. Cant find tax rate on returns but I would assume its 28%?

Kernel, the high growth fund has a fee of 0.25%, 9.86 average return over the last 5 years, 28% tax on returns

Looking at the above info I have, Kernel looks like the better option, but perhaps there is something I have missed, or perhaps one is better than the other for a reason I have not considered? I plan to direct debit a small amount each fortnight into the account if possible, I have not looked at options for this with either company yet, but I assume it would not be an issue with either?

Lastly, if anyone has any info on this - I think 28% tax on returns is pretty steep for a child, as far as I am aware I could set the account up in our Daughters name and she may get a lower tax rate (or would it still be 28% because its a PIE?), but my concern is that when she is 18 she would have full control of the account which is a bit young in my opinion, id like to make sure she is responsible and mature enough to spend it wisely before giving her access to it. I am not sure if there is anyway around this and it might just mean I have to set the account up in my name or my wife's and pay the higher tax and give the money to her when we see fit?