cddt: The money will be with IRD now - they'll just send it on to his KS provider and it will accumulate on his KS balance. Don't think there's any chance of getting it back now.

If they have a previous KS provider the funds will end up there and its unlikely it will be returned ...

BUT , It sounds like they had the funds taken from their payroll, but had not signed up with a provider, and then opted out...

In this case it will be floating round in IRD and will eventually get returned when its clear there is no KS account and provider for the funds to be sent to...