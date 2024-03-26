Hey all!
So my Wife and I are starting up a new side hustle selling cat toys (and perhaps her art) - Black Fur Studios if anyone is interested. The total revenue we'll get from this won't be much, it is more just for fun but basically I'm building a wee site to sell our cat toys online and we're attending some local craft markets. At first I was looking at popping this through my own business which is currently listed as a non-active company as I am more just holding the name but do have a bank account under it.
But now I am a wee bit conflicted. Things like hnry are not designed for side hustles like this and accountants are far too expensive to even consider on a small side hustle like this but also don't want the IRD chasing after us saying "oh you started this side hustle? Where's our cut?" - I am also wondering if perhaps this side hustle money should just go into a personal account but at the same time would love to get eftpos for our markets.
I fully understand that I'll likely need to seek other advise but thought I'd ask here first to see what others do knowing full well there are also accountants here. I am a complete n00b here! Cheers all!