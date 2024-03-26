Tax and business structures are slightly different (but related) things.

A company is a separate legal person from its shareholders and directors. The assets and liabilities of the company are separate to those of its directors and shareholders. If the company fails, the directors and shareholders aren't liable for the debts of the company (*exceptions apply). Part of the reason for this is to encourage entrepreneurship.

An individual person is also free to start a business. This is usually called a "sole trader" (or multiple people together = a partnership). The assests and the liabilities of the business are your liabilities. If the business borrows money, you are borrowing money.

In both scenarios, you will need to keep books and records for your business and pay tax on these. Company books are records are typically much more complicated, since there are rules as to how you can move money between a company and you personally. Sole trader books and records are much simpler and you just include business income (i.e., revenue less expenses) on an IR3 tax return. If over 60K, you will also need to register for GST (you can voluntarily register at lower than 60K if you want, especially if you want to claim the input credits on your expenses).

I have done personal business via both company and as a sole trader, and find it administratively much simpler to run a (small/new/side hustle) business as a sole trader and am willing to accept the additional possibility of liability for that.

Hnry is more intended for freelancers (i.e., selling time rather than goods) but you might be able to make it work. MYOB and Xero will deal with this automatically, but I have never been able to justify the cost and have instead invested quite a bit of time reading the tax rules and creating an excel spreadsheet that works for me. And is much cheaper assuming I value my time at zero (sanity requires this).