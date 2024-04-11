Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementMortgage all paid, but not over
kingdragonfly

9361 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#312375 11-Apr-2024 12:12
Send private message quote this post

I finally paid my mortgage; hopefully I'm not the last in New Zealand to claim this.

It's surprisingly anticlimactic. No communication from my bank, BNZ.

Just the account closed, and missing from the dashboard. Can't even download a final report.

I called the bank to ask for final status, and ask if all interested parties have been informed.

If I may digress the insurer AMI had previously told me I had to insure for the full replacement cost of my house, many hundreds of thousand beyond my purchase price, and the mortgage balance. This insurance winds up being a good percent of my total income.

Anyhow BNZ gave me the service I'd expect; they did bugger all.

I was told they still had an interest in my house, even though the account was closed. "It's in case you want to top up your mortgage in the future"

I said "no, release your interest please"

They told me they can't release their interest without getting notification from my solicitor. To add insult to injury, they charge me to release their interest! Only $40, but still. I'm not sure what the solicitor would charge.

Is there anyway I can send the letter myself, to avoid the solicitor charge?

Create new topic
rp1790
687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3217051 11-Apr-2024 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I'm in this same situation, paid of my mortgage last year and you can only discharge with a lawyer, no way to do it yourself.  I got a couple of quotes, all around $700-$800, still haven't done it.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
mkissin
325 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3217056 11-Apr-2024 12:39
Send private message quote this post

All of that is standard, unfortunately.

 

There's no harm in leaving them as an interested party as it would make a future mortgage much easier (for example, one of the "Green Loans" that many banks offer).

 

Unless you're just looking to dump the insurance, in which case I'd caution that you make sure you're comfortable with the risk you're taking on. A total rebuild of a house is crazy expensive now, as is getting rid of the smoking rubble from the house fire that caused the issue in the first place.

Lias
5401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3217088 11-Apr-2024 13:58
Send private message quote this post

Wanna pay my mortgage for me seeing you've paid off yours? :-P




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



Bung
5661 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3217091 11-Apr-2024 14:10
Send private message quote this post

rp1790:

 

I'm in this same situation, paid of my mortgage last year and you can only discharge with a lawyer, no way to do it yourself.  I got a couple of quotes, all around $700-$800, still haven't done it.

 

 

The cheapest way seems to be discharging the mortgage at the time of selling. IANAL so i'm not sure why a lawyer needs to be involved asking the bank to tell Land Information to take them off the title.

heavenlywild
4820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3217093 11-Apr-2024 14:11
Send private message quote this post

Yep this is all BAU.

 

I got nothing from the bank either. It just disappeared from my dashboard. No other documentation was sent.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

cddt
830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3217094 11-Apr-2024 14:13
Send private message quote this post

mkissin:

 

There's no harm in leaving them as an interested party as it would make a future mortgage much easier (for example, one of the "Green Loans" that many banks offer).

 

 

This is correct, but note that the T&C's you signed allows the bank to use their security over your property to settle any other outstanding debts you owe them, at their discretion. 

 

E.g. if you fail to pay your credit card the bank can sell your house to settle the debt. 

 

It's unlikely, but possible. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipe | MEGA | Mercury

cddt
830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3217097 11-Apr-2024 14:15
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:

 

Yep this is all BAU.

 

I got nothing from the bank either. It just disappeared from my dashboard. No other documentation was sent.

 

 

 

 

They should at least send a cake. Or flowers. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipe | MEGA | Mercury



Kim587
123 posts

Master Geek


  #3217099 11-Apr-2024 14:21
Send private message quote this post

The mortgage is recorded as an interest on the land Title and you basically have to be a lawyer to file amendments to Titles. So this isn't the bank annoying you for the fun of it. 

 

Is it really doing you any harm to leave the mortgage there? You have paid off the balance so it won't have any effect on your sum insured. 

heavenlywild
4820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3217100 11-Apr-2024 14:23
Send private message quote this post

Best to discharge the bank's interest unless you wanna get a mortgage in the future.

 

 

 

Life is unpredictable. The last thing you want is a bank selling your home if you suddenly can't pay your credit card due to sickness or what not.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

heavenlywild
4820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3217101 11-Apr-2024 14:24
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

They should at least send a cake. Or flowers. 

 

 

Good news for the home owner but it's actually bad news for the bank. So I should've sent them a cake, and a "thank you but no thank you if you are asking if I wanted to borrow money in the future..." 😂 




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

dimsim
785 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3217105 11-Apr-2024 14:35
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if you received one of these today? Surely no more topups/redraws mean that your security should be released.

 

 

 

heavenlywild
4820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3217110 11-Apr-2024 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Hmm interesting. Is this due to a new law or just something BNZ is doing?




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

dimsim
785 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3217116 11-Apr-2024 15:08
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:

 

Hmm interesting. Is this due to a new law or just something BNZ is doing?

 

 

 

 

TBH I have no idea - their helpful mailer doesn't give a reason :|

nztim
3116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3217144 11-Apr-2024 16:35
Send private message quote this post

Part of the process of buying a house is removing the banks interest in it when the loan is paid off, and yes you need to engage a lawyer to do this at circa $1000

 

This makes things a lot cleaner for your estate also if something was to happen to you as well.

 

Rule 101 Tidy up your financial affairs as you go, last thing you want is Lawyers charring like a wounded bull to clean up your estate.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 