Aaroona

#312677 7-May-2024 22:05
Having recently visited my registered doctors office, I noticed that they have signs up saying that any creditcard and paywave transactions will attract a 3% fee (they accept visa/MC, but not Amex.. important to note as legislation only covers Visa and MC). This coupled with the fact that their consultation fees have gone up 3x (they were a low cost provider, with funding from govt), has made doctors visits bloody expensive- to the point where I wouldn't be surprised if people can't go to the doctors.

 

It seems that the 3% credit card fee, even before the Retail Payment System Act 2022 was introduced, was still on the very-high end of credit card fees. Since the legislation introduced a cap on credit card and paywave fees, the recommendation for providers is to either go based on a weighted-average cost, or some other reasonable calculation to cover the cost of providing these payment methods- but I can't see where this falls within that guidance. Every other retailer I've been to in memorable history has not been beyond 2.5%, and even that is on the high side.

 

 

 

Are these fees borderline illegal?

 

Picture for good measure.

 

 

 

 

I've flicked them a message via email just asking if they've recently reviewed the fees... so will wait to hear back.

rugrat
  #3227528 7-May-2024 22:56
https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/card-surcharges-get-cheaper-at-more-places

 

In the last paragraph there is an email address to contact consumer.org if spot a surcharge above 2.5% for credit card or above 1% for contactless debit card. It’s August 2023 when article was done, they could edit it and take email address off if they no longer wish to be contacted.

 

It also has some companies they contacted who have reduced their fees, and others who have replied saying they think their fees are reasonable where they are. 

 

I can’t find any solid numbers on commerce commissions site, they are vague about it and say it depends on costs on supplying the service, is what I can gather from reading their site.

 

My doctor is high on surcharge too. I just pay by inserting card and paying from savings account. No charge that way. Doctor is a planned visit so just have to remember to take card with me.

 

 



Shindig
  #3227549 8-May-2024 06:17
I too have noticed the 50% increase in a 15 minute consultation fee and the fact there is a 3% surcharge for a CC purchase.

 

I really believe they are making money off the card fee themselves. 




cddt
  #3227554 8-May-2024 07:59
To avoid the fee, just pay with your EFTPOS card instead. 




Dynamic
  #3227566 8-May-2024 08:47
Shindig:

 

I really believe they are making money off the card fee themselves. 

 

 

I've not looked deeply into this, but one example I have is the Australian-developed quoting software we use only has integration built in for Stripe credit card payments.  Have a look at their pricing and you may see why we've not turned it on.

 

https://stripe.com/nz/pricing 

 

(As of May 2024 the fees are 2.7% for NZ cards and 3.7% for overseas cards)




johno1234
  #3227568 8-May-2024 08:50
The fee is a couple of dollars on a $65 doctor visit so I can't be bothered remembering to take a physical EFTPOS card. If I was to feel particularly aggrieved about the $2 I will order a small coffee next time instead of large.

 

The real issue is the disparity and affordability and availability of primary healthcare consults. This is a genuine crisis in the making with young GPs disappearing to Australia at pace and old GPs wanting to retire but being unable to find anyone to take over their practices. At my GP practice I don't know who any of them are. My long term GP has retired. The consult fee is one of the highest in Auckland so it is actually easy to get a short term appointment there. In less affluent areas appointments are less expensive but very hard to book leading to more acute health issues and extra burden on overloaded EDs.

 

Primary healthcare is in the poo in NZ and consequences are looming.

 

 

 

 

 

 

alikat
  #3227730 8-May-2024 10:12
How I'd kill to have a doctors visit be $65. My health insurance caps out at $65 per visit, and I'm often left with a co-pay of $10-$20 depending on the appointment time. (or $40 co-pay for weekend visits).

 

I've noticed our local pub now has a paywave surcharge of 2.7% after changing hands, but we've stopped going there anyway because their food is now awful and overpriced, and then I have to pay a surcharge on overpriced, awful food, and that's my limit. 

muppet
  #3227736 8-May-2024 10:30
Gosh all these complaints over nothing! Just don't get sick and you don't need to pay anything, pretty simple really.

 
 
 
 

johno1234
  #3227737 8-May-2024 10:33
Just checked - my GP is now $70 which seems pretty standard. I see others in the vicinity at $70 and $72. 

 

 

jameshammond
  #3227803 8-May-2024 11:26
Wow, my GP is only $19.50 (Local Doctors). 

Bung
  #3227820 8-May-2024 12:08
jameshammond:

 

Wow, my GP is only $19.50 (Local Doctors). 

 

 

Are you sure he's qualified? I think the natural order is the doctor should get more than the guy changing the oil in your car.

MikeB4
  #3227822 8-May-2024 12:10
muppet:

 

Gosh all these complaints over nothing! Just don't get sick and you don't need to pay anything, pretty simple really.

 

 

Try having a chronic illness

eracode
  #3227823 8-May-2024 12:25
Bung:

 

jameshammond:

 

Wow, my GP is only $19.50 (Local Doctors). 

 

 

Are you sure he's qualified? I think the natural order is the doctor should get more than the guy changing the oil in your car.

 

 

$19.50 won’t be the amount that the GP ends up with.




blackjack17
  #3227824 8-May-2024 12:26
Bung:

 

jameshammond:

 

Wow, my GP is only $19.50 (Local Doctors). 

 

 

Are you sure he's qualified? I think the natural order is the doctor should get more than the guy changing the oil in your car.

 

 

Mine charges the same, free for kids.




Bung
  #3227880 8-May-2024 12:57
eracode: $19.50 won’t be the amount that the GP ends up with.



I know that. I remember some doctors in trouble for claiming the Govt. contribution for consultations with people that hardly said more than good day to them.

johno1234
  #3227886 8-May-2024 13:39
Which parts of NZ have $20 GP consults and how hard is it to get an appointment?

