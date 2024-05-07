Having recently visited my registered doctors office, I noticed that they have signs up saying that any creditcard and paywave transactions will attract a 3% fee (they accept visa/MC, but not Amex.. important to note as legislation only covers Visa and MC). This coupled with the fact that their consultation fees have gone up 3x (they were a low cost provider, with funding from govt), has made doctors visits bloody expensive- to the point where I wouldn't be surprised if people can't go to the doctors.

It seems that the 3% credit card fee, even before the Retail Payment System Act 2022 was introduced, was still on the very-high end of credit card fees. Since the legislation introduced a cap on credit card and paywave fees, the recommendation for providers is to either go based on a weighted-average cost, or some other reasonable calculation to cover the cost of providing these payment methods- but I can't see where this falls within that guidance. Every other retailer I've been to in memorable history has not been beyond 2.5%, and even that is on the high side.

Are these fees borderline illegal?

Picture for good measure.

I've flicked them a message via email just asking if they've recently reviewed the fees... so will wait to hear back.