Hi All,

I'm with ANZ. When I do a transaction search through their Internet Banking website, I can quickly and easily see all the transactions that match my search keyword over the past 2 years. But it's not possible to see anything older than 2 years.

When I messaged the bank to see if they could do the search for me, they said my only option is to download my PDF monthly statements and browse/search for these transactions in each one. That would be 56 PDF documents over 7 years. For context, I'm trying to find out the total amount I've sent someone over this period.

For those that are with other banks, can you tell me if your bank has the same limitation, or are you able to search your complete transaction history? If it's common across all banks, does anyone know why? It seems like such an arbitrary and unnecessary website limitation, but it's annoying enough to me that I'd consider switching bank for better Internet Banking.

Cheers,