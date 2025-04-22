Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementELI5: AirBnB and tax
cddt

1405 posts

Uber Geek


#319402 22-Apr-2025 07:14
Send private message

We would like to start doing AirBNB with the granny flat attached to our house. 

 

Everything is set up and ready to go, but one thing which has stumped me is how the income tax situation works. 

 

I've read all the information on the IRD's website but as someone who just does PAYE every year, it assumes some prerequisite knowledge I just don't have. 

 

Now on to the specific questions: 

 

  • Is it really as simple as just filling out the IR3R form? 
  • There are two people who own the property, do we split the income and expenses 50-50 across two forms? 
  • The form talks about depreciation, is this something we need to consider? If so, how? Buildings vs assets? 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic
gcorgnet
1075 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366435 22-Apr-2025 08:11
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I'm doing exactly what you're wanting to do.

 

  • Is it really as simple as just filling out the IR3R form? 

     

    • Yes, declaring everything AirBnB gives you as income, and with the ability to deduct some of your expenses 
  • There are two people who own the property, do we split the income and expenses 50-50 across two forms? 

     

    • Yes, that's correct. You may even be taxed at different rates for each half if both owners are on different tax rates.
  • The form talks about depreciation, is this something we need to consider? If so, how? Buildings vs assets? 

     

    • Sorry, I haven't dealt with depreciation in this case. In terms of what I've expenses:

       

      • Direct expenses 100% attributable to the AirBnB activity (eg: You're buyiung linen only used for the guests)
      • A portion of your Rates/Mortgage Interests/Power Bill/Water Bill which is calculated based on m2 area of the granny flat compared to total 2 area (pro-rate).
      • Note: You must also pro rate this across the year if the flat is not rented or available 100% of the time. (eg: If for 2 months a year you have family visiting, you can only claim the above for 10 out of 12 months every year, which is roughly 83%)

This is what I used when dong my return last year: IRD

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright