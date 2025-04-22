We would like to start doing AirBNB with the granny flat attached to our house.
Everything is set up and ready to go, but one thing which has stumped me is how the income tax situation works.
I've read all the information on the IRD's website but as someone who just does PAYE every year, it assumes some prerequisite knowledge I just don't have.
Now on to the specific questions:
- Is it really as simple as just filling out the IR3R form?
- There are two people who own the property, do we split the income and expenses 50-50 across two forms?
- The form talks about depreciation, is this something we need to consider? If so, how? Buildings vs assets?