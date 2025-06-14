Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


#319918 14-Jun-2025 11:53
Anyone know how to get this $NZ17.99 (apparently monthly) charge reversed? Is there a local (NZ) Help Desk for related Google issues?






 



 

 

 

 

 

 

KiwiSurfer
1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 791

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383869 14-Jun-2025 12:16
If you've only just seen it on your Visa statement, check that it's a legit Google charge. Check your Google account. They normally email the address assocated with the Google account as well.

 

If it's a legit Google charge, given that it's Google your only hope may be to get your bank to do a chargeback but I've heard horror stories of Google locking people out of their Google accounts etc so not sure if that is the best way.



gehenna
8563 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383880 14-Jun-2025 13:43
Check the Subscriptions section of your Google account.  There's every chance its a charge that isn't tied to your account at all, but that's where the subscription will appear if it is.  

 

If it's not tied to your account then your better question might be: how do I cancel my card and get issued a new one?

Mehrts
1075 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 925

Trusted

  #3383932 14-Jun-2025 14:17
I've just gone through the process of reporting unexpected Lyft (US & Canada based ride-share platform) charges to my credit card. I didn't get in touch with Lyft at all, since I had no specific info on the transactions, and their contact info was too hard to track down without an account.

I'm with BNZ, and the process was very smooth. Called their number for scams/fraud (0800 735 901), chatted to a guy for a couple of minutes who reversed the charges & ordered a new credit card for me. Couldn't have been easier. The hardest part was updating all of my new credit card info for various auto-payments (insurance, subscriptions etc).



Dunnersfella
4089 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 877


  #3384142 14-Jun-2025 21:07
I'll add to this - we had Microsoft charges reversed from my partners card.

 

The following week, the charges were made on my card (Joint account).

 

So change both cards if it's applicable to you.

alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3384289 15-Jun-2025 11:14
Anecdotally there seems to be a lot of credit card fraud at the moment. I've just had fraudulent charges on my card for the first time in the 25 years that I've been using credit cards. I'd love to know how the card details leaked because I do very few online purchases, never tick the 'save my card details' box, and always try to use Apple Pay or online Eftpos in preference to entering card details. 

CYaBro
4605 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1121

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3384295 15-Jun-2025 11:44
I had a couple of $100 google AdWords charges on my credit card late last year. 
Had to get a new card and took a few months to get my money back. 






insane
3258 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 960

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3384305 15-Jun-2025 12:30
Hmm, unrelated to YT premium but just noticed a duplicate charge appear on our Visa statement this month for something not ordered for almost a year. So perhaps someone is finding a way to capture payment tokens and  clone payee details and take payments?

 

 

 

Open banking hack?

 
 
 
 

geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


  #3384434 15-Jun-2025 16:58
I asked ASB Fastnet to reverse the charge. They said they'd investigate it but the charge is still there.

 

On the statement the payee shows as (sic) "Google YouTubePremium Auckland". Sounds a bit odd, methinks. 






 



 

 

 

 

 

 

snj

snj
229 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 141


  #3384439 15-Jun-2025 17:14
geekIT:

 

I asked ASB Fastnet to reverse the charge. They said they'd investigate it but the charge is still there.

 

On the statement the payee shows as (sic) "Google YouTubePremium Auckland". Sounds a bit odd, methinks. 

 

 

Just to note, that's how legit YouTube Premium transactions appear on ASB cards (just checked mine).

geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


  #3384645 16-Jun-2025 10:50
snj:

 

Just to note, that's how legit YouTube Premium transactions appear on ASB cards (just checked mine).

 

 

Thanks, the charge's origin is legit, then. Which leaves the problem, HTF did Google get my OK to purchase Premium. I am always EXTREMELY cautious about what I click on, paranoid almost. Something is fishy :-( 






 



 

 

 

 

 

 

geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


  #3385202 18-Jun-2025 11:01
geekIT:

 

snj: Just to note, that's how legit YouTube Premium transactions appear on ASB cards (just checked mine).

 

Thanks, the charge's origin is legit, then. Which leaves the problem, HTF did Google get my OK to purchase Premium. I am always EXTREMELY cautious about what I click on, paranoid almost. Something is fishy :-( 

 

 

Headsup: ASB reversed the $17.99 charge, wiped the password for the account and are sending me a new card, so that's partly settled, but it still doesn't explain how "GOOGLE" (if it actually was that organization) managed to charge the account in the first place. More discussion with ASB is required. I'd talk to Google if I could but how? 






 



 

 

 

 

 

 

sdavisnz
1015 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 309

Trusted

  #3385212 18-Jun-2025 11:42
CYaBro:

 

I had a couple of $100 google AdWords charges on my credit card late last year. 
Had to get a new card and took a few months to get my money back. 

 

 

 

 

this just happened to me,

 

One google add words for $100 and one for $20. Just yesterday,

 

 

 

cc cancelled, asb investigating.






geekIT

2445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3725


  #3385309 18-Jun-2025 15:05
My sympathies :-(






 



 

 

 

 

 

 

richms
28328 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9320

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385335 18-Jun-2025 16:15
Anyone know who may have been popped to get this?

 

I have had my cards prettymuch at the limit for the last few weeks so if it was a common local retailer that was done they would have had no luck with my cards.






