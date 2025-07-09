While my comments may not help in this specific case, you may wish to consider the following.

I am assuming that you do not have Enduring Power of Attorney for your friend's affairs, and also that you are not an authorised Account Operator for their bank account.

If that is the case, it is interesting that the bank would even talk to you, even if you or the account holder explained to the customer service person on the phone what and why you were doing what you were doing.

I would urge caution, as the bank has a fiduciary responsibility to protect the account holders funds. They could freeze the account holder's account, on the basis that someone (you) is acting without proper authorisation.

I have witnessed on more than one occasion, the aftermath of similar activity when in a bank, where a helpful friend and a flustered elderly account holder were trying to sort out a frozen account. It was not pretty.

ANZ are very picky about other's access to bank accounts. While operating with EPoA for my father six years ago, and fully within my legal rights, I had an account access issue that required escalation high up the management tree to get access sorted so I could manage his affairs.