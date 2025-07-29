Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementRising Insurance Costs and Renewals
Eva888

2430 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#320299 29-Jul-2025 11:08
Send private message quote this post

I am trying to get quotes for home insurance in case I can get a better deal.

 

Am with State Insurance. My contents insurance is due 4 months before the house insurance. I call State to ask them what my home premium will be in 4 months when it’s due. They can’t tell me what I will be charged until October, one month before it’s due.  

 

Ok so can you give me a new quote starting in August. Yes they can. Problem is I won’t know if the quote will be more or less than what they plan to charge in November. The idea was to have the two premiums starting at the same time. 

 

How are you meant to do comparisons if the insurance company can’t tell you what your insurance premium will be three months down the track and I suspect this is planned. 

 


I have split contents separate from House so there is the option of removing it completely if required. Have only made two claims in twenty years. 

 

All companies use the Cordells assessment for insurance but what I note is let’s say your CV is 1 mil and Cordells is similar, shouldn’t insurance quote be based on only the building portion and not the land since land is not going to burn down. 

 

Ruminating here. Are we over insuring based on Cordells assessment used? As soon as you type in your address on Insurance sites it auto fills in the form at the CV so that’s what you are quoted on. Or is it best to insure for the CV amount so that you can buy elsewhere if it burns down and then sell the land that’s left. 

 

 

 

Does anyone have a broker they can recommend and are they cheaper. Is there a smart comparison tool I can use? 



As for Council Rates in Wellington that have risen to exorbitant. With Rates and Insurance you need about 12-15k a year. I pity anyone with a mortgage in Wellington. No wonder people are leaving for other cities.  

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
20579 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397984 29-Jul-2025 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Noting similar thread here. On the one occasional I looked a brokers they cost more.

 

With most insurance policies you can cancel the policy and get a pro-rata refund at any point during the policy, though there are probably conditions. Suggest you set up the new policy first.



snj

snj
186 posts

Master Geek


  #3398016 29-Jul-2025 12:31
Send private message quote this post

I think most insurance providers will only provide quotes about 2 months ahead of time max.  I was helping my mum with insurance over the weekend and I think AA for instance the start date couldn't be beyond end of August or September (can't remember which).

 

Couple of things to note ahead of time, IAG changed all their policies recently, was the case for AMI (all replacement policies of new types) and looking at State's website, same there.  They've got guides of what has changed, (for State they're under https://www.state.co.nz/documents) but there are a couple of things that they aren't very clear on as far as the changes go (not applicable in your case, but for Car insurance, they didn't put in their Car changes document that they were introducing an Unnamed driver additional excess, used to be $0, I think it's something like $800-$1000). So, read the documents very carefully if you think you'll stay with State, I'm not sure if there are other unannounced changes.

 

It's going to be different because you've said Wellington, but AA Insurance (Vero) do seem more reasonable premiums wise in Auckland, I think House & Contents worked out cheaper than House alone from AMI.

 

Best you can do at the moment probably is do a draft quote with State, AA, whomever else with the start date as far away as they'll allow, and compare now, and keep those details noted for when it comes to renewal, then requote and make sure policy documents haven't changed/etc. You'll be ahead of the preparation, but you won't know the final cost until it's actually time to renew.

 

Insurance is risk based, and they're always sorting our reinsurances and updating risks so they don't want to hold the can for what might turn out to be an extremely risky (for them) quote for too long, who knows what'll change the risk in the meantime (today's weather for instance).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright