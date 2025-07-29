I am trying to get quotes for home insurance in case I can get a better deal.

Am with State Insurance. My contents insurance is due 4 months before the house insurance. I call State to ask them what my home premium will be in 4 months when it’s due. They can’t tell me what I will be charged until October, one month before it’s due.

Ok so can you give me a new quote starting in August. Yes they can. Problem is I won’t know if the quote will be more or less than what they plan to charge in November. The idea was to have the two premiums starting at the same time.

How are you meant to do comparisons if the insurance company can’t tell you what your insurance premium will be three months down the track and I suspect this is planned.



I have split contents separate from House so there is the option of removing it completely if required. Have only made two claims in twenty years.





All companies use the Cordells assessment for insurance but what I note is let’s say your CV is 1 mil and Cordells is similar, shouldn’t insurance quote be based on only the building portion and not the land since land is not going to burn down.





Ruminating here. Are we over insuring based on Cordells assessment used? As soon as you type in your address on Insurance sites it auto fills in the form at the CV so that’s what you are quoted on. Or is it best to insure for the CV amount so that you can buy elsewhere if it burns down and then sell the land that’s left.

Does anyone have a broker they can recommend and are they cheaper. Is there a smart comparison tool I can use?







As for Council Rates in Wellington that have risen to exorbitant. With Rates and Insurance you need about 12-15k a year. I pity anyone with a mortgage in Wellington. No wonder people are leaving for other cities.