With Kiwibank ending their Airpoints relationship I'm looking for an alternative.

Historically the Kiwibank card was great for topping up my status points to retain lounge access etc, plus we use the Airpoints for personal trips

Amex is an issue due to the number of vendors that still won't take it or apply high surcharges.

BNZ Advantage Visa Platinum appears to offer the best "cash back" value whist Westpac appears to be the best option if I still want Airpoints.

Where are other Kiwibank card holders looking at landing?