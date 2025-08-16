I sought a quote to have two bathroom heaters installed.



I received an estimate as follows:



EL Labour Electrician 4.00 $88.75 $355.00

CABLE TPS 2.5MM 2C + E WHITE (MT FROM 100M) 15.00 $3.76 $56.40

JUNCTION BOX 32A 4 TERMINAL 500V 544 PDL 1.00 $6.05 $6.05

SWITCH VERT 2G 20A/16AX 250V VW 382-VW 1.00 $25.12 $25.12

Napier Mileage 1.00 $30.00 $30.00

Sundries 1.00 $4.95 $4.95

$477.52 + GST



The work was completed. The electrician was onsite for around 2.5 hours. I received the following invoice:



EL Labour Electrician 3.50 $88.75 $310.63

CABLE TPS 2.5MM 2C + E WHITE (MT FROM 100M) 15.00 $3.76 $56.40

JUNCTION BOX 32A 4 TERMINAL 500V 544 PDL 1.00 $6.05 $6.05

SWITCH VERT 2G 20A/16AX 250V VW 382-VW 1.00 $25.12 $25.12

Napier Mileage 1.00 $30.00 $30.00

Sundries 1.00 $4.95 $4.95

$433.15 + GST



I queried being charged for 3.5 hours yet the electrician only being on site for around 2.5 hours. I received the following:



"In regards to your question, yes that refers to time. What your camera does not show you is job preparation time, travel time, nor the time to log job details and prepare invoicing which our Electricians do themselves for each job."



Some information to assist regarding the company is that he is self-employed. The estimate and the invoice emails had two different female names attached to them suggesting more than one person is in the office/company. Also the electrician took at least two phone calls whilst on site, both lasting a few minutes and had a vape (wasn't too worried about that but if they're going to get picky!).

I've never had a situation before where I have been charged for off site activity. Is this the new normal? If I'm being charged then should the invoice not show more detail?

What are your thoughts?

Thanks