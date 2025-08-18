Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#321458 18-Aug-2025 13:21
With all of the recent "restrictions" put in place by Visa and Mastercard it is getting harder to donate money to some of the overseas developers working on Open Source projects I use regularly. I couldn't even bounce a payment recently via a 3rd party platform like Paypal.

 

Has anyone got a painless approach for making small payments via Crypto currencies? Generally in the range of USD $10-20?

 

I looked at Coinbase but they are now on the crypto blocklist for a number of major FSIs including Wise.




  #3405334 18-Aug-2025 13:31
Not only that, but what I've seen is that depending on the coin being used the fees are just so high it's almost impossible to justify using them.

 

Many open-source devs accept contributions through GitHub. Is this something you could suggest to devs you want to support?




  #3405338 18-Aug-2025 13:46
freitasm:

 

Not only that, but what I've seen is that depending on the coin being used the fees are just so high it's almost impossible to justify using them.

 

Many open-source devs accept contributions through GitHub. Is this something you could suggest to devs you want to support?

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion.

 

One example is Pedro from the freshtomato team I get "Donations to this recipient aren't supported in this country" when I try to pay using an NZ card or account. I'll try to make note of a couple of others when I try to donate again, but this is becoming fairly common.




  #3405358 18-Aug-2025 14:01
Are the developers in sanctioned countries and paypal are preventing you from breaking the law?




