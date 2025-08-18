With all of the recent "restrictions" put in place by Visa and Mastercard it is getting harder to donate money to some of the overseas developers working on Open Source projects I use regularly. I couldn't even bounce a payment recently via a 3rd party platform like Paypal.

Has anyone got a painless approach for making small payments via Crypto currencies? Generally in the range of USD $10-20?

I looked at Coinbase but they are now on the crypto blocklist for a number of major FSIs including Wise.