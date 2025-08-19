kingdragonfly: I am catching wind of various Auckland house owners, who are shocked their valuations.



The average Auckland house value has decreased by approximately 22.35% in 4 years.



A very upset Mount Albert, Auckland house owner was extremely unhappy of a 15% drop in his house valuation, again in 4 years. His house lost aver 1 million in valuation.



It was pleasant, but honestly instantly forgettable if you walked by. Not a mansion.



An Auckland house price Index reported a slight quarterly decline of 0.5% in July 2025, indicating that the rate of decrease may be slowing .



New reality in realty.

House Prices in Auckland and most places have basically gone sideways since 2019- except for the bucket of petrol that got poured onto the market during COVID, which is currently being unwound......

BUT those that did buy post 2020 will be hurting as they see their 20% deposits vanish with a fall in values...

If they keep their jobs, and stay where they are for another 5 years they'll escape with their shirts,

however If they suffer a "change of life" event and have to realise the loss, then its will be painful..