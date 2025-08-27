Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementWhen Paypal fails?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3454 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#321542 27-Aug-2025 17:03
Send private message quote this post

A friend bought a few sub$5 patterns from a US supplier that they have used before.

 

The payment was made via Paypal.

 

What happened next has become a nightmare for them.

 

2 US$1200 payments were processed via Paypal instead.

 

How can that even happen, isnt that what Paypal is supposed to prevent?

 

Paypal are unreachable, and the credit card company says not their problem.

 

I feel really sorry for my friend and I dont know how to help.

 

Has anyone had this happen to them and got a satisfactory resolution?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
marpada
478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3407876 27-Aug-2025 18:11
Send private message quote this post

What do you mean Paypal are unreachable. Did your friend open a dispute?



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3454 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3407878 27-Aug-2025 18:40
Send private message quote this post

They tried but got bogged down in some AI process.

 

I wasnt there for that, but will see them tomorrow to see for myself.

 

Would be really helpful if I had some clues to navigate the process.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

marpada
478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3407879 27-Aug-2025 18:48
Send private message quote this post

Weird, I haven't have to do it in a while. They almost always favor the buyer, and sellers face dire consequences if they get many complains, which I would like to think deters dodgy sellers.



Eva888
2468 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3407881 27-Aug-2025 19:12
Send private message quote this post

Unless it wasn’t actually a PayPal link she clicked on. Many fake links on questionable websites that can easily fool you. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 