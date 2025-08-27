kiwifidget

A friend bought a few sub$5 patterns from a US supplier that they have used before.

The payment was made via Paypal.

What happened next has become a nightmare for them.

2 US$1200 payments were processed via Paypal instead.

How can that even happen, isnt that what Paypal is supposed to prevent?

Paypal are unreachable, and the credit card company says not their problem.

I feel really sorry for my friend and I dont know how to help.

Has anyone had this happen to them and got a satisfactory resolution?