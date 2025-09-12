Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Eva888

Uber Geek
#322685 12-Sep-2025 09:27
Anyone else having issues getting into their ASB banking app. It’s telling me to check internet but am connected. 

 

Reminds me how much we take things for granted. Have to pay an account today which of course was left till the last possible day. 

RogerMellie
Ultimate Geek
  #3413976 12-Sep-2025 09:31
yup have the same problem. (iOS18)

 

 

 

 

 

9.32am - working now



GregV
Ultimate Geek
  #3413977 12-Sep-2025 09:31
Working for me (Android) - Spark UFB

Eva888

Uber Geek
  #3413980 12-Sep-2025 09:42
Phew. Lesson, don’t leave until tomorrow what you can do today. 

 

I notice another field called Credit Card and True Rewards at the bottom of the stack. Clicked on it and doesn’t work so maybe they were working on it. 



bagheera
Ultimate Geek
  #3414036 12-Sep-2025 10:13
working for me iphone ios 18.6.2

Eva888

Uber Geek
  #3414038 12-Sep-2025 10:17
Interesting that last field has now gone and all appears as normal. Thanks for feedback. 

