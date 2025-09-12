Anyone else having issues getting into their ASB banking app. It’s telling me to check internet but am connected.
Reminds me how much we take things for granted. Have to pay an account today which of course was left till the last possible day.
yup have the same problem. (iOS18)
9.32am - working now
Working for me (Android) - Spark UFB
Phew. Lesson, don’t leave until tomorrow what you can do today.
I notice another field called Credit Card and True Rewards at the bottom of the stack. Clicked on it and doesn’t work so maybe they were working on it.
working for me iphone ios 18.6.2
Interesting that last field has now gone and all appears as normal. Thanks for feedback.