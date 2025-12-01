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ForumsFinance and wealth managementBNZ CC issue - take PC to bank ???

xpd

xpd

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#323421 1-Dec-2025 13:55
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Anyone with BNZ ?

 

My mother has a BNZ CC and been using it for online purchases from all sorts of websites with no issues, until yesterday. She tried placing an order with Mightyape, and it asked for the CC details as usual, then it asked for the last 4 digits from the BNZ verification number from the card (appears its a secondary printed set of numbers). Did that, then got prompted for 2FA on her mobile - except she has no 2FA on a mobile. Never had a smart phone, and only recently got a mobile which BNZ know nothing about.

 

She called BNZ today, who said she has to take her computer into them to sort it - what the...... ???

 

I'm thinking the staff member has completely mis-understood the issue, but even so, take a PC in to a bank ???? Where the heck did that get that from ?

 

 




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eracode
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  #3439023 1-Dec-2025 14:07
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I have been asked for those last four digits at times. However that all sounds ridiculous. I would ring again, get someone else and ask them - and if no satisfaction, ask to speak to their manager. If necessary, keep escalating until you get someone sensible.

 

I would bet big money that if she rocked up with her computer they would not be able to help in the branch.




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  #3439025 1-Dec-2025 14:17
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I'd love to be a fly on the wall if someone turned up to their local branch with a desktop tower in tow.

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  #3439038 1-Dec-2025 14:59
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Did she call BNZ based on searching for their legit contact centre number, or did she call a number that appeared as a message on the order and MFA prompt?  If it's the latter, sounds like it might be scammy.  If it's the former it also sounds bananas too, but it's not unusual to hear bananas things from contact centre staff these days.



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  #3439050 1-Dec-2025 15:38
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Pretty much have that problem with a older couple I help.

 

With having number of accounts / names  / trusts etc over the years they ended up with different access numbers linked to their accounts.

 

With the bnz you have to use app for 2FA.

 

So we either have to fix account names or use multiple internet banking logins with each access number.

 

Issue arose using cc online. Even though all accounts could be accessed by main access number.

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  #3439054 1-Dec-2025 15:57
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Instead I would install the BNZ app and login using the internet banking credentials.

 

It will ask for codes sent to email and SMS. 

 

Once this is done, app approval should work.

 

I do have some concerns about "take your PC to the bank". This sounds like someone thinking they will try to reproduce the problem - not sure it will work at all.

 

I do know of someone who has been told "Your PC has been infected and account can only be cleared if you send us an email confirming you installed an antivirus and it's now clean" and no, it wasn't a scam, it was the bank.

 

So yes, call the bank number from the back of the card (not something from an "error" message on screen) and check.

 

There's a lot of crazy stuff going on.




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  #3439066 1-Dec-2025 16:53
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freitasm:

 

Instead I would install the BNZ app and login using the internet banking credentials.

 

It will ask for codes sent to email and SMS. 

 

Once this is done, app approval should work.

 



The way I read it from OP, the mum does not have a smartphone. 

 
 
 
 

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  #3439072 1-Dec-2025 17:08
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Correct, no smartphone. 

 

She called the right number. Shes had issues with this sort of thing previously, and they just turned off the 2FA requirement and away she went.

 

If they've changed the policy, then how are all the other elderly customers managing who don't want/have mobiles ? 

 

I know they're covering their butts, but theres still the older generation hanging on out there who don't understand all this stuff.

 

I might pop round there tomorrow and get her to call again and I'll listen it and see what they say..... 

 

On the purchase side, shes missed out on the deal now, all sold out. 

 

 




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  #3439087 1-Dec-2025 18:27
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Set her up with after pay. I've resorted to that when at work and didn't have my spam mobile on me to get the code that asb decided I had to be texted despite me being logged into Internet banking and having 2 devices with the app on it with me.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3439136 1-Dec-2025 20:27
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Might just set up the app on my phone.... Mightyape is the only retailer so far thats requested the 2FA, so whoever their processor is, is obviously doing the right thing. I went to another store a couple hours ago online with her CC and it went through no issues.

 

 




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MichaelNZ
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  #3439151 1-Dec-2025 22:03
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All the banks are moving towards requiring use of their app and BNZ is leading the charge.

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  #3439337 2-Dec-2025 09:06
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Yes, this page states:

 

 

If you don’t have a compatible mobile device such as a smartphone, iPad, or tablet, or you can’t access the BNZ app, you’ll need to contact us to do any tasks that need authentication. You can call us on 0800 275 269 or from overseas +64 931 8209 (international toll charges apply) or visit a BNZ branch.

 

 

I got a bit of a shock when I was notified of this a while ago, because it could be a significant problem for a lot of elderly people if they have to ring the call centre every time they want to make a bill payment over internet banking. 

 
 
 
 

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  #3439396 2-Dec-2025 09:56
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MichaelNZ:

 

All the banks are moving towards requiring use of their app and BNZ is leading the charge.

 

 

ANZ have rolled the former "verified by Visa "text code 2FA into their app as well.  

 

SMS is so broken as a 2FA method the sooner they all do it the better, 

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  #3440713 6-Dec-2025 15:14
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MichaelNZ:

 

All the banks are moving towards requiring use of their app and BNZ is leading the charge.

 

 

Use to be able to use NetGuard card for authentication in BNZ internet banking, now need mobile with application to authenticate or hassle of contacting them every time do something that needs to authenticate. So it’ll effect more then credit card payments.

 

"

 

You’re no longer able to use your NetGuard card for authentication within Internet Banking. Instead, you need to use the BNZ app to authenticate. 

 

You can set up the BNZ app and start using it straight away for secure two-step authentication."

 

"If you don’t have a compatible mobile device such as a smartphone, iPad, or tablet, or you can’t access the BNZ app, you’ll need to contact us to do any tasks that need authentication"

 

Above from https://www.bnz.co.nz/personal-banking/everyday-banking/netguard-removal

 

 

xpd

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  #3444685 16-Dec-2025 18:29
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Update.... so got my folks a Android phone, figured I'll give it another go. 

 

Move SIM card to it, find we cant make calls or anything... odd, was on a auto-renew plan with 2D. Log into 2D - they've removed the CC for some reason and the account was on hold. No texts to the phone to indicate this. Thanks 2D.

 

Go to top up phone, cant do it, reqs BNZ app.

 

So install the app. Reqs some settings updated on the internet banking site. So log into that. Sorry, cant do any changes because you need the app. 

 

Argh.

 

Ring BNZ. "Sorry cant help as no way to authenticate your mother" - My mother mentions voiceID - "Oh we can do that!" (WT....)

 

So they connect her to that system. It fails. Multiple times.

 

They try manual verification, but because she only has one service with them that she rarely uses, they cant find anything to verify against.

 

So guess I'll be taking her to the bank....... and if they ask for anything stupid like her PC, they'd better have earmuffs on standby.

 

 

 

How the heck are elderly people without any tech savvy people meant to get this done...

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3444764 16-Dec-2025 23:03
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@xpd Was the phone powered off? After 72 hours if the SMS can't be delivered then they would would expire and not be delivered

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