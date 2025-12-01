Anyone with BNZ ?

My mother has a BNZ CC and been using it for online purchases from all sorts of websites with no issues, until yesterday. She tried placing an order with Mightyape, and it asked for the CC details as usual, then it asked for the last 4 digits from the BNZ verification number from the card (appears its a secondary printed set of numbers). Did that, then got prompted for 2FA on her mobile - except she has no 2FA on a mobile. Never had a smart phone, and only recently got a mobile which BNZ know nothing about.

She called BNZ today, who said she has to take her computer into them to sort it - what the...... ???

I'm thinking the staff member has completely mis-understood the issue, but even so, take a PC in to a bank ???? Where the heck did that get that from ?