Has anyone else using MYOB Accountright or MYOB online product and using bank feeds been through the process to re-connect their feeds to their MYOB accounts following the cancellation/changes to feeds that happened after 16th December?

After having been on a support call to MYOB for 90+minutes has got me no further to reconnecting the new feeds to existing bank accounts to my existing MYOB asset/liabililty accounts.

The process should be simple but my existing MYOB accounts simply dont appear in the MYOB online category list to acssociate each feed with. Im assuming this is beaucse they need to be disassociated with the cancelled feeds?

There's no info online on this process and the 90+ minute support call was just running around in circles... 🤯🤯