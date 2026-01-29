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ForumsFinance and wealth managementMYOB - BNZ Bank feed help following BNZ API change
dimsim

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#323878 29-Jan-2026 13:24
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Has anyone else using MYOB Accountright or MYOB online product and using bank feeds been through the process to re-connect their feeds to their MYOB accounts following the cancellation/changes to feeds that happened after 16th December?

 

After having been on a support call to MYOB for 90+minutes has got me no further to reconnecting the new feeds to existing bank accounts to my existing MYOB asset/liabililty accounts.

 

The process should be simple but my existing MYOB accounts simply dont appear in the MYOB online category list to acssociate each feed with. Im assuming this is beaucse they need to be disassociated with the cancelled feeds?

 

There's no info online on this process and the 90+ minute support call was just running around in circles... 🤯🤯

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alikat
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  #3456983 29-Jan-2026 13:31
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I can't speak for MYOB, but I can speak for the far superior Xero. When I've had issues with bank feeds in Xero in the past, occasionally we've had to have the feeds disassociated on the banks side and then apply again for feeds.

 

You may need to create new asset/liability codes for restoring the bank feeds and somehow fix them up and archive the old codes. I just dont know enough about MYOB to give specifics sorry. I know enough to get in, get the reports I need and get out.

 

FWIW as an accountant, I do not recommend MYOB at all, ever, as they buy products, turn them to shit, then let them die a slow and painful death. Their support is not very supportive and sometimes non-existent unless you know the right person to reach. And as they tend to chew through staff, I cannot even give you a name of someone to deal with. Your accountant may have a contact they could give you.



dimsim

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  #3456986 29-Jan-2026 13:47
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alikat:

 

I can't speak for MYOB, but I can speak for the far superior Xero. When I've had issues with bank feeds in Xero in the past, occasionally we've had to have the feeds disassociated on the banks side and then apply again for feeds.

 

You may need to create new asset/liability codes for restoring the bank feeds and somehow fix them up and archive the old codes. I just dont know enough about MYOB to give specifics sorry. I know enough to get in, get the reports I need and get out.

 

FWIW as an accountant, I do not recommend MYOB at all, ever, as they buy products, turn them to shit, then let them die a slow and painful death. Their support is not very supportive and sometimes non-existent unless you know the right person to reach. And as they tend to chew through staff, I cannot even give you a name of someone to deal with. Your accountant may have a contact they could give you.

 

 

 

 

YES... dont worry i totally get that, MYOB support is rubbish, but the product has worked well for 20+ years so little impetus to change......until now... and yes Xero is being seriously considered now. For the meantime i just need this issue rectified.

MaxineN
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  #3457059 29-Jan-2026 21:26
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I will make absolutely 0 promises but I do work for MYOB, just not in the segment you need me to be.

 

However I do know a few lovely people.

 

I will DM you.

 

 

 

Please note this is the exception. I am just someone internal.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



dolsen
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  #3457225 30-Jan-2026 12:04
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dimsim:

 

The process should be simple but my existing MYOB accounts simply dont appear in the MYOB online category list to acssociate each feed with. Im assuming this is beaucse they need to be disassociated with the cancelled feeds?

 

There's no info online on this process and the 90+ minute support call was just running around in circles... 🤯🤯

 



Not too impressed with MYOB to be honest. I am not a customer of MYOB. I have NEVER been a customer of MYOB, but, they keep spam calling me about overdue accounts. I received 7 or 8 calls from their collections team yesterday about multiple different overdue accounts, and they have again called me today about them.

My phone is an "interesting" number. I think some programmer has messed up and put something like, if there is no number or there are multiple numbers then use this "obviously fake" number as a placeholder. Unfortunately this "obviously fake" number is a real number, so either in their datafile passed to collections or their dialing software they are now calling me and asking for multiple different people. The calls used to come from Auckland, now they are coming from +61385327400 which is a Melbourne number according to my phone.

Not having a online contact is really really annoying to me trying to stop this. I have told them and the callers say they are going to raise an issue, but the calls keep coming. I think I am going to need to be much much ruder to them when they keep phoning me about accounts I have nothing to do with.


 

Edit - since I made this post (15 minutes ago) I have received 2 more calls from them.... Pretty annoying.

 

 

alasta
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  #3457263 30-Jan-2026 13:50
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If the calls are coming from a single number then can you just block it?

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