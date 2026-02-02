Hi all,

I have a Kernel Wealth account for my 4 year old daughter as from memory they had low fees and good returns for generic investing. I opted not to set it up in my child's name as they transfer ownership when the child turns 18 and I am not confident 18 is a good age to come into a large amount of money and spend it wisely. I know I pay more tax that I would if it were in my childs name, but I still think its worth it to keep control after they turn 18.

I also opted for a generic investing account and not Kiwisaver as I prefer to be able to let my child use the money for what they please that I deem smart, such as education etc.

Now I am looking to set one up for my son, I was leaning towards setting up another Kernel account because its what I know and am familiar with it, but I do remember a finance guy always saying to spread investments for different people in your family across different companies incase one goes belly up, then only one person looses their money and not everyone.

With that advice in mind I was curios if it is a good idea to choose another company and if so what are some good ones out there that have low fees and good performance like Kernel?