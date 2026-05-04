Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementMYOB bricking their desktop software
SteveXNZ

66 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 65

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#324612 4-May-2026 12:48
Send private message quote this post

I've been using MYOB desktop accounting software for 25 years.  It's adequate for my modest requirement in managing two entities.  I've resisted their call to upgrade to the cloud version and pay a subscription, and am happily running on desktop/local version v2020.3.1.

 

On 22 April I received an email from MYOB advising:

 

What's changing

 

From 17 June 2026, AccountRight will only support company files stored online. Offline mode will no longer be available. 

 

  •  

       

    • From AccountRight version 2026.5 (PC edition), you’ll no longer be able to open or save files stored locally (in My Library or Network Library).
    • To continue to use AccountRight you will need an active MYOB AccountRight subscription and your company file will need to be stored online.
What if you don't do anything? 

 

 

 

If you stay on your current version (PC edition earlier than 2026.5) and do not update, you may be able to keep using your offline file for now, but:  

 

  •  

       

    • In the near future, these older versions will stop working, and you’ll no longer be able to use them 

Needless to say, I'm not impressed.  Although my data files are stored locally, the app does a licence verification check on startup, so MYOB could easily brick the app and cripple my ability to access my data files.

 

On ringing MYOB they argue that the technology the desktop app is based on is losing support.  I've been in IT long enough to know that software losing support doesn't stop working unless other changes are made.

 

Anyone else in a similar situation, with a possible remedy?  I don't want to pay hundreds of dollars annually for features I don't need.  As I'm nearing retirement I'm quite happy using my existing software.

 

The phrases unconscionable conduct and bordering on extortion come to mind.  After a week I've yet to receive a written response from MYOB.  So perhaps next steps are complaints to Consumer and the Commerce Commission.  Software for which I hold a legitimate and purchased licence shouldn't be arbitrarily bricked by the supplier if I fail to take out a subscription.

 

Feedback welcomed.

Create new topic
geek3001
243 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 368

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3487314 4-May-2026 13:06
Send private message quote this post

In my experience, what you have described they have said is their plan, is an example of how software licensing generally works.

 

You have only paid a non-refundable fee for a license that allows you to use their software in accordance with whatever limits, including time, that they place upon that usage.

 

You have not bought the software and you do not own it. They retain ownership of it and all intellectual property rights to it.

 

If they elect to change the way it works, or how they support it, that it their right.

 

They likely also retain the right to terminate your use of their software at any time and for any reason. At that time, unless you export the data that their software stores to another format, you will lose access to that data.

 

If you chose to continue to use the software after they have terminated the license then they can chase you for breach of license etc. You do not want to be on the wrong side of an intellectual property / misuse of software license scenario believe me.

 

If you still have the license document for the software that you are running, you will likely find wording to the effect of what I have mentioned above.

 

It may not be fair and it may not fit your requirements, but that is usually how it works.

 

It is ten years since I crossed paths with MYOB. They weren't easy to deal with and they were very blunt when it came to licensing of their intellectual property.



alikat
407 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 42

Trusted

  #3487327 4-May-2026 13:39
Send private message quote this post

As someone who works in the accounting industry, MYOB have LONG held a reputation for making a mildly decent product, or buying a really great product and making it shitty and then just turning it off and then moving you to what they actually want you to use. Sorry this answer isn't helpful, but they've bricked a lot of their legacy software in February, like the V19 Desktop version.

 

You'll find in the T&Cs of MYOB that they can change the terms and conditions of use of software at any point that they want, and they only have to give you 10 days notice in some T&Cs of them doing this if it will materially affect your data.

 

And in there, you'll probably find that they've got the right to discontinue support as well.

geek3001
243 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 368

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3487329 4-May-2026 13:43
Send private message quote this post

alikat:

 

As someone who works in the accounting industry, MYOB have LONG held a reputation for making a mildly decent product, or buying a really great product and making it shitty and then just turning it off and then moving you to what they actually want you to use.

 

 

Yep!



SteveXNZ

66 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 65

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3487333 4-May-2026 13:49
Send private message quote this post

Thanks geek3001.  You're quite right in that I've bought a licence to use the software, but that I don't own it.  Not sure exactly what the licence wording was when I got that version - like most users I don't trawl through the fine print of every licence/T&Cs that I buy - perhaps I should.

 

I wouldn't have an issue if MYOB said that my version was no longer supportable.  It's them advising they will stop it from working that I'm concerned about, as well as their lack of follow-up communication.

 

I'll be well-prepared - Excel with AI-assist templates are already in progress, and will be adequate for GST returns and accountant input.

 

I also see it as a salutary warning, and not just about MYOB.  I've read too many horror stories of hardware and software items being bricked when their manufacturers go out of business or change their terms.  It's why Home Assistant with local control is my go-to, but there are some products that still require cloud access.

 

Thanks for your feedback.

mentalinc
3391 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1026

Trusted

  #3487337 4-May-2026 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Not sure there are any true desktop only alternatives anymore.

 

Key will be converting your data files into as many different formats you can so you can import into something else..

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

wellygary
8860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5350


  #3487339 4-May-2026 14:04
Send private message quote this post

SteveXNZ:

 

Like most users I don't trawl through the fine print of every licence/T&Cs that I buy - perhaps I should.

 

 

Don't waste your time, 
Corporates have spent large amounts of money of lawyers to make their T+Cs totally worthless in terms of what rights you have,  going on a Deep dive in the T+Cs will just confirm to you that Corporations are generally B&stards and you have no come back against them (bonus points are awarded if you find the clause where you are required to hand over the a) Shirt of your back or b) first born children)

 

You pretty much need to rely on digital protection laws for any consumer protection...

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
networkn
Networkn
32914 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15498

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3487342 4-May-2026 14:13
Send private message quote this post

I don't really get people complaining that old software is being retired. Most that software wouldn't meet modern standards for security, is hard to find people who can still code for that, and the support costs and limitations are a pretty big deal. 

 

Ultimately, customers want stuff to cost less, so companies need to reduce their support and development footprint to allow for that. 

 

I get it's annoying, but it's also an indication of not having considered the matter fully. 

alikat
407 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 42

Trusted

  #3487344 4-May-2026 14:18
Send private message quote this post

geek3001:

 

alikat:

 

As someone who works in the accounting industry, MYOB have LONG held a reputation for making a mildly decent product, or buying a really great product and making it shitty and then just turning it off and then moving you to what they actually want you to use.

 

 

Yep!

 

 

And this is how/why I get a lot of work doing MYOB to Xero conversions, although I now refuse to do Quickbooks to Xero conversions as its just a royal PITA.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 