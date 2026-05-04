I've been using MYOB desktop accounting software for 25 years. It's adequate for my modest requirement in managing two entities. I've resisted their call to upgrade to the cloud version and pay a subscription, and am happily running on desktop/local version v2020.3.1.

On 22 April I received an email from MYOB advising:

What's changing

From 17 June 2026, AccountRight will only support company files stored online. Offline mode will no longer be available.

From AccountRight version 2026.5 (PC edition) , you’ll no longer be able to open or save files stored locally (in My Library or Network Library). To continue to use AccountRight you will need an active MYOB AccountRight subscription and your company file will need to be stored online.



What if you don't do anything?

If you stay on your current version (PC edition earlier than 2026.5) and do not update, you may be able to keep using your offline file for now, but:

In the near future, these older versions will stop working, and you’ll no longer be able to use them



Needless to say, I'm not impressed. Although my data files are stored locally, the app does a licence verification check on startup, so MYOB could easily brick the app and cripple my ability to access my data files.

On ringing MYOB they argue that the technology the desktop app is based on is losing support. I've been in IT long enough to know that software losing support doesn't stop working unless other changes are made.

Anyone else in a similar situation, with a possible remedy? I don't want to pay hundreds of dollars annually for features I don't need. As I'm nearing retirement I'm quite happy using my existing software.

The phrases unconscionable conduct and bordering on extortion come to mind. After a week I've yet to receive a written response from MYOB. So perhaps next steps are complaints to Consumer and the Commerce Commission. Software for which I hold a legitimate and purchased licence shouldn't be arbitrarily bricked by the supplier if I fail to take out a subscription.

Feedback welcomed.