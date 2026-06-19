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ForumsFinance and wealth managementIs the BNZ app down?
throbb

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#324971 19-Jun-2026 18:00
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I can't seem to login?

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jamesrt
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  #3504677 19-Jun-2026 18:06
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"Something went wrong

 

BNZ Mobile Banking is temporarily unavailable.  Please try again later."

 

So, probably!



boosacnoodle
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  #3504678 19-Jun-2026 18:08
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Yes

 

Seems to be a regular issue for them, Westpac and Kiwibank. Never personally experienced either ANZ or SBS being down.

LostBoyNZ
645 posts

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  #3504679 19-Jun-2026 18:09
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The same for me too, it looks like https://status.bnz.co.nz/ hasn't been updated yet though




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Aaron2222
221 posts

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  #3504685 19-Jun-2026 18:40
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Looks to be back up now.

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