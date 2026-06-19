"Something went wrong
BNZ Mobile Banking is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later."
So, probably!
The same for me too, it looks like https://status.bnz.co.nz/ hasn't been updated yet though
Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827
---
Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more
https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...
Looks to be back up now.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.